John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando announced for 2024

Saber’s Swarm Engine is about to live up to its name once more, used to power John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – a ‘buddy movie’ style first-person shooter with legions of undead folk to kill.

Judging by the trailer alone, John Carpenter fully understood his assignment – to create something fun and frenzied.

“Look, I really like shooting zombies. They keep telling me that they’re called ’the infected.’ Please. They’re ghouls, dude. They blow up real good and there are a ton of them. People are going to love this game,” said Carpenter.

A botched attempt to harness the power of earth’s core has resulted in the emergence of ‘The Sludge God’ – an abomination that turns soil into scum and the living into the undead. Enter the Toxic Commandos – the second-best men for the job, armed with guns, grenades, and katanas. Up to four players can slay together, with a choice of classes. Vehicles will also play a key part.

It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series, and PC via the Epic Games Store next year. We really enjoyed World War Z, and this appears to be more of the same – only bigger and brasher. And perhaps a bit browner.