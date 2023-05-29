Out this week: Street Fighter 6, Killer Frequency, We Love Katamari REROLL, Company of Heroes 3, Shantae, more

“Everybody was street fightin’. Those kicks were fast as lightning.” Wait – that’s not right. There is at least an element of truth in those lyrics, as unlike Street Fighter V, this week’s Street Fighter 6 heads to both PlayStation and Xbox formats. Sorry, Switch owners. Maybe next generation, eh?

SF6 appears to be a return to form for the series. For those unaware, SFV launched with very little content, taking a matter of years to become fully fledged. This appears to be a well-rounded experience right out of the gate. Capcom has learned from past mistakes, it seems.

From Capcom to Namco. And following suit, We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie comes to all formats – the original remaster was a Switch exclusive before filtering through to other formats. GAME has bagged a retail exclusive for this one.

Then from Team17 there’s Killer Frequency, due both at retail and digitally. It’s a first-person horror adventure in which callers to a radio show are being stalked and killed. You’ll find the trailer below.

It isn’t the only appearance from Team17 this week either. Blaze has two new Evercade carts due. One features a handful of Team17’s Amiga games (Alien Breed, Qwak, Body Blows, etc) while the other is Piko Collection 3, featuring 40 Winks, Sword of Sodan, Zero Tolerance, the cancelled GBC version of Radikal Bikers, and more. We’ll be looking at both soon.

Going back to the subject of horror games, we can also expect Shame Legacy, Homebody, The Tartarus Key, and the short psychological story I Did Not Buy This Ticket. Some of these feature PSone-style visuals, which appears to be the ‘in thing’ for horror games of late.

Then there’s EA’s Super Mega Baseball 4, a console release of SEGA’s RTS series Company of Heroes 3, a PS5 version of The Caligula Effect: Overdose, and the farming adventure Everdream Valley.

They’re joined by the odd(ish) turnip relationship sim MINABO – A walk through life, the hack ‘n slash RPG hybrid Undead Horde 2: Necropolis, and the insane looking retro FPS Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer – which hits Xbox Game Pass.

The rest of the week’s releases are mostly belated conversions. The Xbox gains Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Aquarist, Lucy Dreaming and Railbound. The PS4/PS5 meanwhile gains Gunfire Reborn, Shantae, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, SkateBIRD, and the comical adventure Tux & Fanny. And yes, that’s the Game Boy Color version of Shantae – originally published by Capcom, no less.

Next week: Diablo IV, MotoGP 23, Truck Driver: Heading North, Amnesia: The Bunker, Tour de France 2023, BREAK STUFF VR, SENSEs: Midnight, Nocturnal, Loop8: Summer of Gods, Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition, Toodee and Topdee, Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX, and Greyhill Incident.