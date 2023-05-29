The Lord of the Rings: Gollum enters the UK chart at #6

Nintendo’s runaway success, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has managed to claim a third consecutive no.1 in the UK all-formats retail chart.

But with Street Fighter 6 out this week and Diablo 4 due the week after, it may struggle to reach a fourth (or possibly fifth) consecutive no.1. We shall see.

The retail chart saw two new arrivals, too. Despite the alarmingly negative reception, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – published by Maximum Games – entered at #6. It also took #7 in the PS4 chart, #3 in the PS5 chart, and #2 in the Xbox Series chart. This would suggest pre-order figures were relatively high, only for those reviews to drop – leaving little time to cancel shipped orders.

Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition plowed in at #21, also taking #14 in the Switch top 20. Chances are it won’t stick around for long – smaller Switch releases tend to leave as quickly as they entered.

Rewinding back to the all-formats top ten, FIFA 23 and Hogwarts Legacy remained at #2 and #3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed to #4, while Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fell to #5.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild rose to #7, while GTA V re-entered the top ten at #8. Then at #9 and #10 there were two non-movers – Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Dead Island 2.

LEGO 2K Drive left the top ten, meanwhile, falling from #7 to #13. With a TV advertising campaign behind it, Take Two was likely expecting a slower tail-off.