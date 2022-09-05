The UK chart sees five new arrivals, including The Last of Us: Part 1 at no.1

The PS5’s The Last of Us: Part 1 remake is the UK’s new no.1 in the physical all-formats chart.

While this may sound as if Sony has another fast-selling exclusive on their hands, GI.biz’s Chris Dring Tweeted that sales weren’t “particularly big” being half of what the Saints Row reboot managed.

The £70 price tag was likely the main reason for slow sales. It may be able to catch a second wind once the HBO series launches – we’ll have to wait and see.

Konami’s TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection took a respectable #3 in the all-formats chart. We can’t even remember the last Konami game to enter the top 40. Metal Gear Survive, perhaps? The retro collection seems to have performed exceptionally well on Switch, outselling Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Animal Crossing: New Horizons last week.

F1 Manager 2022 made a pitstop at #4 while also topping the PS4 chart. THQ Nordic’s Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed hovered in at #16 – with the lack of last-gen versions possibly to blame.

Lastly for new releases, LEGO Brawls – published by Bandai-Namco – limped in at #30. A high price point and a lack of promotion may be the reason. It even failed to make the Switch top 20 entirely.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R and Dusk Diver 2 failed to chart.

Back in the top ten, Horizon Forbidden West holds onto #2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #5, while Saints Row dropped to #6 during its second week on sale.

Nintendo Switch Sports tumbled too, falling from #3 to #7. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga climbed to #8. Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Animal Crossing: New Horizons both dropped to take positions #9 and #10.

Minecraft, GTA V and Gran Turismo 7 left the top ten, meanwhile.