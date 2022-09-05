SEGA Mega Drive Mini II – full game list revealed, European pre-orders live

SEGA has revealed the full list of games included on the Mega Drive Mini 2. This news coincides with European launch information – it’s out 27th October for £104.99 (approx.) as an Amazon exclusive.
The roster is pretty impressive, including not just classic first-party titles but games from Interplay, Capcom, Data East, Taito, Bandai-Namco, and EA. This is on top of a handful of new games, including fresh conversions of Fantasy Zone, Super Locomotive, VS Puyo Puyo Sun, and Space Harrier 2, along with Devi & Pii and Splatter – two previously unreleased games.
Take a look at the list below:
Mega Drive
- After Burner 2
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe 2
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star 2
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands -Extra-
- Ranger X
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force 2
- Shining in the Darkness
- Soleil
- Sonic 3D: Flickies’ Island
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang On
- Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
Mega CD
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- Final Fight CD
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic CD
- The Ninja Warriors
- Yumemi Mystery Mansion
Bonus Games
- Devi & Pii
- Fantasy Zone
- Space Harrier II + Space Harrier
- Spatter
- Star Mobile
- Super Locomotive
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun
The prospect of Mega CD games is exciting, this being a format that doesn’t usually show up on retro compilations. Snatcher is the obvious omission, along with licensed games such as Batman Returns, Jurassic Park, and NBA Jam – which never had a chance of appearing. It seems SEGA has kept FMV games to a minimum, which is probably for the best.
As for the Mega Drive games, you’ve likely already noticed that many are sequels to games that featured on the first MD Mini. A good mix of hits and cult classics, with games present that never made it to certain parts of the world. Alien Soldier never made it to the US outside of the SEGA Channel service, while Vectorman 2 was US-only. ClayFighter looks like the only real duffer, and even then, it still has its fans.