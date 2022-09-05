SEGA Mega Drive Mini II – full game list revealed, European pre-orders live

SEGA has revealed the full list of games included on the Mega Drive Mini 2. This news coincides with European launch information – it’s out 27th October for £104.99 (approx.) as an Amazon exclusive.

The roster is pretty impressive, including not just classic first-party titles but games from Interplay, Capcom, Data East, Taito, Bandai-Namco, and EA. This is on top of a handful of new games, including fresh conversions of Fantasy Zone, Super Locomotive, VS Puyo Puyo Sun, and Space Harrier 2, along with Devi & Pii and Splatter – two previously unreleased games.

Take a look at the list below:

Mega Drive

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe 2

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star 2

Populous

Rainbow Islands -Extra-

Ranger X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force 2

Shining in the Darkness

Soleil

Sonic 3D: Flickies’ Island

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang On

Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Mega CD

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

Final Fight CD

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic CD

The Ninja Warriors

Yumemi Mystery Mansion

Bonus Games

Devi & Pii

Fantasy Zone

Space Harrier II + Space Harrier

Spatter

Star Mobile

Super Locomotive

VS Puyo Puyo Sun

The prospect of Mega CD games is exciting, this being a format that doesn’t usually show up on retro compilations. Snatcher is the obvious omission, along with licensed games such as Batman Returns, Jurassic Park, and NBA Jam – which never had a chance of appearing. It seems SEGA has kept FMV games to a minimum, which is probably for the best.

As for the Mega Drive games, you’ve likely already noticed that many are sequels to games that featured on the first MD Mini. A good mix of hits and cult classics, with games present that never made it to certain parts of the world. Alien Soldier never made it to the US outside of the SEGA Channel service, while Vectorman 2 was US-only. ClayFighter looks like the only real duffer, and even then, it still has its fans.