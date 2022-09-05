Out this week: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Splatoon 3, Steelrising, NBA 2K23, Temtem, Justice Sucks, more

The multiformat life-sim/adventure game hybrid Disney Dreamlight Valley – due on Xbox Game Pass at launch – is the first of two Disney games from Gameloft, with Disney Speedstorm set to follow later this year. Hopefully, the studio has enough Disney magic to go around.

Disney Dreamlight Valley sees your custom-made avatar team up with various Disney and Pixar heroes and villains to restore several realms to their former glory. Expect adventuring, puzzle solving, gardening, collecting ‘n crafting, and an ever-growing catalogue of clothing and furniture to blow your Disney dollars on.

The Switch gets a major first-party release this week too. Splatoon 3 has been under slight scrutiny, with some arguing that there aren’t enough new features to justify its existence – i.e. the new weapons and maps could have easily been incorporated into Splatoon 2. That said, fans seem happy enough to reserve judgement for now. Is more Splatoon really a bad thing?

The PC and next-gen only Steelrising is flying under the radar somewhat despite showing potential. This action RPG is more combat-focused that Spiders’ past games (Greedfall, The Technomancer, Bound by Flame), featuring mechanical automatons battling during an alternative take on the French Revolution.

The PS5 and Xbox Series also both gain next-gen updates of Biomutant.

We can also expect NBA 2K23 – with new 1-on-1 mechanics and the return of the Jordan Challenges – a belated release of the Pokémon alike Temtem, the murderous vacuum cleaner stealth sim Justice Sucks, steampunk RPG Circus Electrique, and the self-explanatory Kaichu – The Kaiju Dating Sim.

Then on PS4 only there’s the freshly revived The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition, action platformer Wind of Shuriken, the FMV double bill The Gallery, and two Arcade Archives re-releases.

Other new releases include Slavonic Metroidvania Catmaze, Korean horror White Day: A Labyrinth Named School, and a re-release of the 16-bit mascot platformer Radical Rex. Curiously, QUByte has thrown in the Game Boy version, which was once destined to become an Edd the Duck tie-in here in the UK. What an odd piece of gaming history.

New release trailers

Splatoon 3

Steelrising

Disney Dreamlight Valley

NBA 2K23

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School

Biomutant (Next-Gen)

Circus Electrique

Kaichu – The Kaiju Dating Sim

Temtem

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition

Justice Sucks

Catmaze

Radical Rex: QUByte Classics

Wind of Shuriken

Hobo: Tough Life

New multiformat releases

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Steelrising

NBA 2K23

Biomutant (Next-Gen)

Circus Electrique

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School

Radical Rex: QUByte Classics

Kaichu – The Kaiju Dating Sim

Tower Princess

Justice Sucks

Catmaze

New on PSN

Wind of Shuriken

The Gallery

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix

Arcade Archives: Champion Wrestler

Arcade Archives PAC & PAL

Mozart Requiem

New on Xbox Store

Temtem

The end is nahual: If I may say so

Castle Walker

Game Type DX

Super Sunny Island

Space Science Investigations

Hobo: Tough Life

Starlit Kart Racing

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Splatoon 3

NBA 2K23

Temtem

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

Next week: SBK 22, Metal: Hellsinger, Last Beat Enhanced, You Suck at Parking, Wayward Strand, Amazing Chicken Adventures, Knights & Guns, Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition, Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Plunder Panic, Trash Sailors, Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden, XIII (Remake), Little Orpheus, Isonzo, Nobody Saves the World: Frozen Hearth, Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship, Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary, and Cotton Reboot! on Xbox One.