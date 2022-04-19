PlayStation exclusives climb the UK chart

It appears a significant amount of PS5 consoles arrived in the UK last week as several PlayStation exclusives have climbed the physical sales chart.

This includes Gran Turismo 7 rising to #2 (previously at #7), Horizon Forbidden West re-entering the top ten at #3 (up 11 places), and Spider-Man: Miles Morales climbing from #24 to #15.

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut also re-entered at #17 and #30.

The PS4’s The Last of Us: Part II returned at #33, too, seemingly due to a price cut at retailer GAME.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga remains the UK’s no.1 for a second week, which is no surprise considering last week was quiet for new releases.

FIFA 22 and Pokémon Legends Arceus dropped to #4 and #5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sticks around at #6, Kirby and the Forgotten Kingdom took a tumble to #7, Elden Ring dropped from #6 to #8, GTA V re-entered the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.