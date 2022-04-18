Out this week: MotoGP 22, Lumote, Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro, Metal Tales: Overkill, Winter Ember, more

We remember a time when a new MotoGP would launch the same week as a Tour de France tie-in. Whereas the latter has seemingly fallen out of favour with gamers, MotoGP keeps on going – the latest entry is out on all formats this week, including Switch, featuring 120 riders, 20 circuits, and the chance to revisit the dramatic 2009 season. Not something we expected, to be honest.
A curious mixture of smaller titles forms the rest of the week’s new release assortment.
From Wired comes Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles – a 3D puzzle platformer starring a squishy bioluminescent creature. It’s due on all formats as a retail and digital release, with the PS4 physical version available for around £15 online.
Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars on Switch gains both a retail and physical release likewise, bringing together characters from Neptunia and SENRAN KAGURA for a spot of action role-playing.
That’s joined by Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro, a 2D action platformer set in 17th century Japan. Like the recent Andro Dunos II, it’s a new sequel to a little-known NeoGeo game.
Then there’s 3D roguelike guitar-shooter Metal Tales: Overkill, with a lead character reminiscent of Brütal Legend’s Eddie Riggs. Liberated: Enhanced Edition makes the jump from Switch, meanwhile, mixing comic book storytelling with action platforming.
If stealth is more your thing, the top-down Winter Ember is worth considering, looking quite slick. The colourful Ayo the Clown couldn’t be any more different, offering cutesy platforming fun. There’s nothing sinister about this chap.
New release trailers
MotoGP 22
Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars
Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
Metal Tales Overkill
Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro
Liberated: Enhanced Edition
Winter Ember
Ayo the Clown
Anuchard
Catana
New multiformat releases
- MotoGP 22
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
- Galactic Wars EX
- Metal Tales: Overkill
- Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition
- Winter Ember
- orbit.industries
- Ayo the Clown
New on PSN
- Chernobylite: Enhanced Edition – PS5
- LEGO Builder’s Journey
- Samurai Bringer
- Evasion From Hell
- Castle Formers
- Glitchangels
- Legend of Ixtona
- ADIOS Amigos: Galactic Explorers
- Arcade Archives THE LEGEND OF VALKYRIE
New on Xbox Store
- LIT: Bend the Light
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Mokoko X
- Knightin’+
- Anuchard
- Deck of Ashes
- Catana
- Crushborgs
New Switch retail releases
- MotoGP 22
- Lumote The Mastermote Chronicles
- Instant Sports Plus
- Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars
Next week: Nintendo Switch Sports, Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Switch), Bugsnax (Xbox One, Switch), Rogue Legacy 2, RICO London (Xbox One), The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, The Serpent Rogue, Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute, The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story, Injection π23 ‘No Name, No Number’ – Expansion Events, Winkeltje: The Little Shop, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, and TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight.