Out this week: MLB The Show 22, Moss: Book II, Crusader Kings III, Weird West, Crystar, Ikai, more

After two surprisingly busy months, the industry reverts into a lull – April’s biggest releases can be counted on one hand, with LEGO Star Wars, Chrono Cross, and the Switch’s House of the Dead Remake arriving next week and then very little until Nintendo Switch Sports at the end of the month. Unless you count Godfall on Xbox.

As for this week, there’s Sony’s sporting update MLB The Show 22 – with a new mini-season mode, a stadium creator, and the return of the fantasy card-based Diamond Dynasty mode – the Middle Ages grand strategy RPG Crusader Kings III, and the bigger – allegedly more interactive – PSVR action-platformer sequel Moss: Book II.

We can also expect Devolver Digital’s dark fantasy isometric RPG Weird West, a belated release of NiS America’s JRPG Crystar on Switch – which currently has a 69% Metacritic – and the promising first-person Japanese folklore-filled horror adventure Ikai.

The story-driven, 12+ age-rated, In Nightmare looks set to provide more family-friendly scares, even gaining a £14.99 retail release on PS4 and PS5.

The Evercade library grows this week too, adding two new anticipated collections. Renovation Cartridge 1 brings together a bunch of cult Mega Drive titles – including Valis and Sol-Deace – while Gremlin Cartridge 1 offers Actua Soccer, Zool, Hardcore 4X4, and more. It’s great to see the system finally gaining PSone games.

Others to consider this week include the Spy Hunter-esque arcade shooter Agent Intercept, the Contra-style run ‘n gunner Super Cyborg, papercraft action-adventure Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition, and the abstract match-three puzzler/visual novel hybrid Princess Farmer.

Whisper Trip on Xbox One may also be worth a look, being a co-op cyberpunk slasher costing less than a fiver.

Next week: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, Outbreak: Contagious Memories, Chinatown Detective Agency, Slipstream, Godfall: Ultimate Edition, Kombinera, Road Maintenance Simulator, Z-Warp, and the A500 Mini.