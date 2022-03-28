Kirby and the Forgotten Land becomes the fastest-selling game in the series

This week’s physical sales chart reveals Kirby and the Forgotten Land had the biggest ever launch of any Kirby game in the UK.

GI.biz reports launch sales were 2.5 higher than the previous record holder – 2018’s Kirby Star Allies – and that first week sales alone make it the 5th bestselling Kirby game in the series.

2K Games’ Tiny Tina’s Wonderland entered at #2. Physical copy sales were low, however (thanks again GI.biz), being roughly 10% of what Borderlands 3 managed at launch. Digital sales will paint a drastically different picture, no doubt.

Bethesda’s PS5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo arrived just outside of the top ten, debuting at #11. While it did gain several 8/10 review scores, the high amount of 7/10s and 6/10s may have stopped it from becoming a ‘day one’ purchase.

Rune Factory 5 on Switch entered the top 40 too, and unlike Tiny Tina and Ghostwire, it had a relatively strong launch – launch sales were up over 2020’s Rune Factory 4. It arrived at #12 in the all-formats top 40 and #5 in the Switch chart.

Gran Turismo 7 – last week’s chart-topper – fell to #4 while Elden Ring fell from #2 to #3. Pokémon Legends Arceus also dropped one place, now at #5.

FIFA 22 re-entered the top ten at #6 – up from #12. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe made a surprise return too, taking #7. WWE 2K22 fell from #3 to #8 during its second week on sale, Horizon Forbidden West slipped two places to #9, and then at #10 it’s the return of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise departed the top ten, meanwhile, now at #19. The spin-off also had a sluggish launch in Japan, it seems.