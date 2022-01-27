Noughties hero Kao The Kangaroo is making a comeback this summer

After a two-decade hiatus, platform mascot Kao The Kangaroo is making a comeback this summer.

This 3D platform series began on Dreamcast before heading to the likes of PS2, Xbox and GameCube for a sequel. Kao Challengers also hit PSP in 2005, being a remake of Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2.

Over 700k units were sold across the kangaroo’s career – not bad going, seeing the series didn’t arrive to great critical acclaim.

This reboot sees the feisty kangaroo and his magical gloves confront “famous fighting masters” who have become influenced by dark powers, all while trying to find his missing sister and solve the mystery of what happened to his long-lost father.

A family-friendly affair is promised; one which should also please fans of the original series. We’re impressed by how similar it appears to Crash 4 – a game that likely had a far higher budget.

Original developers Tate Interactive are at the helm, also known for Urban Trial Tricky on Switch and the rather odd 2.5D Xbox One action platformer Steel Rats.

Expect it to launch digitally and physically on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam this summer.