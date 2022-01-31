Out this week: Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Life is Strange Remastered Collection, Maglam Lord, The Humans, more

Following on from last week’s double-whammy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection comes another pairing of a big-name release and an awaited remaster.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been a long time coming, first announced in 2018. Some even feared it would never emerge from its development struggles. Techland has gone as far as showing last-gen gameplay (or “old gen” as they called it) in the run-up to release, just to calm fears that they’re not about to drop another Cyberpunk 2077. The Switch version has been delayed though, sadly.

Then there’s the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which boasts enhanced graphics and improved animation. Again, the Switch version won’t make the 1st Feb launch date.

Maglam Lord is still on track for a Switch (and PS4) release this week though. It’s a hellish JRPG with real-time combat, plus weapon crafting. Comparisons with Summon Night aren’t off the mark.

The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna may be one to watch, being an open-world adventure with ‘power fantasy’ moments. Dreamscaper – hitting Xbox Game Pass – has surreal moments too, taking place in both a dream realm and the real world.

We also spy Madness Beverage gaining a PS4 release. This FPS was one of the worst games we played last year, rife with problems. We even had to restart it halfway through due to becoming stuck in a location without enough ammo to fight the next wave of enemies. A master class in how not to create a throwback shooter.

Speaking of retro, QUByte Classics – The Humans by Piko brings back an often-forgotten ‘90s Lemmings clone – one of many released around that time. You may also know it as Dino Dudes: Evolution. This package contains a handful of versions, including the Game Boy iteration.

With Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, GRID Legends, Sifu and CrossfireX now just weeks away, February is looking like a surprisingly busy month.

Next week: Sifu, CrossfireX, OlliOlli World, Breakout: Recharged, El Gancho, Edge Of Eternity, KungFu Kickball, Rise of the Third Power, Sword of Elpisia, and From Heaven To Earth.