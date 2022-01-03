Mario Kart 8 Deluxe returns to UK chart top spot

This week’s UK physical sales chart takes us to 1st January, revealing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the best-selling title between Christmas and New Year’s Day. (Happy new year, by the way.)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has proven itself to be the ‘go-to’ game for the Switch; the one title almost every owner buys at some point, usually alongside the console itself.

It’s impressive that it managed to topple FIFA 22 – EA’s soccer sim has seen a slight price drop over the festive season, available for around £35. It remains no.1 in both the PS4 and Xbox One charts.

FIFA 22 fell to #2 in the all-formats top 40, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbed to #3.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales also climbed one position, now at #4. Call of Duty: Vanguard wasn’t as lucky, falling from #3 to #5.

At #6 it’s the return of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, up from #12. An impressive recovery.

Minecraft on Switch fell to #7, Just Dance 2022 got on down from #4 to #8, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla climbed from #15 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Mario Party Superstars – up eight places.

A few other Switch games were on the rise elsewhere, with Ring Fit Adventure, Zelda: Breath of the Wind and New Super Mario Bros. U all re-entering the top 20.

On the flipside, both Battlefield 2042 and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – one of 2021’s most pleasant surprises – both exited the top ten.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Pokémon Legends Arceus aren’t due until 28th January – being the biggest releases of the month – so expect a stagnant chart until then. Oh joy.