New on Switch: Mario Party Superstars, Guardians of the Galaxy, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, Shadow Corridor, and Cotton 100%

Mario Party Superstars – one of Nintendo’s big winter releases – isn’t an entirely new game, but rather a remix of classic N64 mini-games and tables. It relies on button inputs only, allowing everyone to play together, regardless if you’re up against Joy-Con welders or online gamers using a Switch Lite. While visually slick, we’re a tad concerned that it lacks the ingenuity of Super Mario Party.

The Switch also gets the surprisingly well-received (81% Metacritic, fact fans) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. There’s a caveat, though – it’s a cloud version. Actually, two – it also costs £59.99, presumably to keep in line with the Xbox and PS4 versions. There is at least a demo so you can see how it fares on your internet connection.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water heads from Wii U to Switch, just in time for Halloween. If you’re a Wii U collector, you’ll know this horror romp is rather expensive these days. The resolution has been boosted, plus there are new outfits and accessories, along with a ‘snap mode’ allowing for custom photos.

NIS America is back with Shadow Corridor – a Japanese survival horror set in claustrophobic environments. Reviews are starting to surface, including an 8.0 from Pure Nintendo and a 4.5/5 from The Gamer. Noisy Pixel wasn’t too impressed, however, disliking the one-hit death system and lack of enemy types.

A handful of other horror games are upon us, including Atari’s spider-riddled twin-stick shooter Black Widow: Recharged, twisted horror adventure Dollhouse, and a western release of the Chinese paranormal visual novel Hermitage: Strange Case Files – which we reviewed on Tuesday.

Then there’s the dungeon-crawling RPG Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, which has gained comparisons with Stranger of Sword City due to its first-person perspective. Digitally Downloaded found much to enjoy, resulting in a 4.5/5. [Update: UK release pushed into early 2022]

Following on from the impressive Cotton Reboot, more cute’em up re-releases have arrived in celebration of the witch’s 30th anniversary. Panorama Cotton is a relatively obscure, Japan-only, Mega Drive shooter similar to Space Harrier. Cotton 100%, meanwhile, launched on the SNES in 1994, playing like Keio Flying Squadron and Parodius. Look out for reviews soon.

Cult Famicom/NES shooters Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation also gain a re-release in a £10.79 double pack. It’s our understanding that both are very peculiar.

After launching on Xbox One earlier this month, the Switch version of Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality should finally be out. Sadly, this former VR exclusive hasn’t gone down too well with positive reviews thin on the ground.

Other new games to consider include The Suicide of Rachel Foster, retro FPS DUSK, the short dream-like experience Lucid Cycle, car combat racer Gas Guzzlers Extreme, and the 16-bit style action platformer Okinawa Rush.

The 3DS gets a new game too, in the form of an odd-looking 3D platformer.

New Switch eShop releases

PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER – £32.99

“PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER” comes to Nintendo Switch for the first time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the horror-adventure series PROJECT ZERO.

[The Story]

Mt. Hikami was once revered as a spiritual place.

It housed a unique religion based on beliefs and customs of worshipping water as a deity and is said to have been a site of many gruesome incidents and mysterious phenomena.

This mysterious and intertwined story follows three protagonists—Yuri Kozukata, Miu Hinasaki, and Ren Hojo—as each of them explores the ominous Mt. Hikami, a place where many came to die, and the secrets it hides.

[Gameplay]

Players use Camera Obscura, a special camera capable of repelling vengeful ghosts and sealing away their powers, to explore Mt. Hikami and the numerous incidents that took place there in the past.

The story is divided into separate missions, and each mission is led by a new protagonist.

In addition to sealing the evil spirits that attack you, Camera Obscura can be used to reveal other things that can’t be seen with the human eye and will help in the recovery of lost items.

[New Elements]

– Improved screen resolution

– New outfits and accessories

– New Snap Mode where you can freely place characters and spirits for creative shots

– Updated Ghost List

– Updated controls

and more.

Note: “PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER Digital Deluxe Edition” that includes the main game and bonus content is also available for purchase. Please be careful to avoid making a redundant purchase.

Mario Party Superstars – £49.99

Calling all superstars! Get ready to PAR-TAY with five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and 100 minigames from across the series in Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch.

Set out to become a superstar in Mario Party mode, a fun-packed board game where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye. This, and all other modes, can be played online!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version – £59.99

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.

L.O.L Surprise! Movie Night – £39.99

L.O.L. Surprise! ™ Movie Night is an all new L.O.L. Surprise! ™ Adventure, based on the new Movie Magic toy line. Aspire to become a movie star and glam it up with the latest fashion! Perform in a variety of activities and games and meet fierce friends along the way on your journey to become the best actress in L.O.L.Ville. You’ll need to practice your lines, enter your very own photoshoot, and explore different movie sets, all in your quest for a Star on L.O.L. Boulevard!

Shadow Corridor – £13.49

Chased by the spirits of the cursed Noh mask, you must do everything you can to escape. Set in traditional Japanese locales, Shadow Corridor provides a unique survival horror experience. Randomly generated maps filled with a variety of items make every playthrough different. Immerse yourself in the darkness, for only the determined will survive.

Hermitage: Strange Case Files – £17.99

This gripping paranormal horror adventure revolves around Hermitage, the sinister bookstore that attracts most unusual customers – all of whom seem to be involved in mysterious cases bordering on the paranormal. Investigate mysterious cases by taking on the role of a less than motivated bookshop owner, a former anthropology professor who for unknown reasons has never been seen outside of his bookstore.

With the help of a hacker genius on the run, a self-proclaimed detective and a short-tempered legal consultant, you must get to the bottom of a row of horrific incidents, bearing in mind the supernatural horrors that lurke within the pages of Hermitage’s Lovecraftian book collection.

Okinawa Rush – £17.99

Take on the role of the martial arts master Hiro, Meilin, or Shin as they face off in a desperate fight for their lives against the Black Mantis clan. DOUBLE THE MAYHEM: Bring a friend and battle against ninjas, demons, and more in the 2-player local co-op mode of this action-adventure platformer set in a mystical, fantasy version of Okinawa.

The fast, fluid combat system brings with it many moves, combos, juggles, and an intuitive parrying system.

Hexceed – £0.00

A modern twist on a classic puzzle game! Progress through hexes to uncover which spaces are safe and which spaces hide danger!

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars – £24.99

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is an RPG set in a world of swords and sorcery, told entirely through the medium of cards.

The story follows a self proclaimed hero as they set off to slay a recently awakened dragon, presented in the manner of a tabletop RPG and playing out through narration from the gamesmaster.

Enjoy an all new, yet appealingly nostalgic gaming experience from YOKO TARO (Creative Director), Keiichi Okabe (Music), Kimihiko Fujisaka (Character Design.)

DUSK – £14.89

Battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants & even darker forces as you attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth in this retro FPS.

Black Widow: Recharged – £7.99

The original cult classic arachnid-starring, twin-stick shooter returns! Just in time for Halloween, Black Widow: Recharged has been reimagined for modern gameplay, with vibrant visuals, powerful new abilities, and another original soundtrack from award-winning video game composer Megan McDuffee.

Aim for a high score in the old school arcade mode and earn bragging rights with your name at the top of the leaderboard. Or test your skills and rank on the boards in one of 30 intensely creative challenges, which twist the gameplay in new and exciting ways.

Collect cash from downed enemies to charge a powerful web blast, or pick up one of a dozen new power-ups including explosive blasts, spread-shots, and fear, trapping all enemies in your web. Every mode and level is playable in local co-op mode with a friend.

The Sokoban – £13.49

The sense of accomplishment you can feel by solving Sokoban puzzles is like the satisfaction after unravelling a tangled thread.

This is the only one official Sokoban game available for Nintendo Switch™.

The rules are simple, just push the boxes and place them in the goals.

However, the difficult stages are not as easy as they look!

Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals – £12.99

Enjoy 100 hand-picked, high quality, images to solve of animals from all around the world. Change the size of your puzzle for increased difficulty and solve jigsaws up to 600 pieces. You can also play with up to 4 players to solve jigsaws together!

VirtuaVerse – £12.99

In a future not too far away, one Artificial Intelligence has prevailed over all other AIs and their governments. Society has migrated to a permanently integrated reality connected to a single neural network that continuously optimizes people’s experiences by processing personal data.

Nathan, an outsider still refusing to comply with the new system, makes a living off the grid as a smuggler of modded hardware and cracked software. Geared with his custom headset, he is among the few that can still switch AVR off and see reality for what truly is.

He shares an apartment in the city with his girlfriend Jay, a talented AVR graffiti writer whose drones have been bit-spraying techno-color all over the augmented space in the city.

Waking up one morning, Nathan discovers that Jay disappeared overnight, but not before leaving a cryptic message on their bathroom mirror. Having accidentally broken his custom headset, Nathan is now disconnected and determined to find out what happened to Jay, but he soon finds himself tangled up in an unexpected journey involving Jay’s hacker group and a guild of AVR technomancers.

Travelling around the world, he’ll have to deal with hardware graveyards, digital archeology, tribes of cryptoshamans, and virtual reality debauchery.

Dragon Hills – £7.19

Are all Princesses really waiting for Princes to come and save them? Not this time!

Take control of a very dangerous Dragon in this action-packed adventure and help the furious princess on her revenge mission. Slide down the hills jumping into and out of the ground, crashing and destroying everything on your way.

Chase down the knights, conquer new castles and discover new lands!

Zumba Aqua – £2.69

Get better in one of the most popular puzzle games. Shoot gems and try to complete all the levels with three stars in each level.

This gem game is easy to play and addicting at the same time.

Brain Meltdown – Into Despair – £6.59

Brain Meltdown – Into Despair is a platformer game with a unique concept, where you need to control two characters by yourself. This is not a co-op game!



To clear the basic difficulty level of Brain Meltdown – Into Despair, you may play 2~4 hours and try 300~500 times. It is no wonder you die several times in this game. So, do not despair in any circumstance. At first, you would feel difficult to just move two characters at the same time but after hundreds of times of despair, you will find two characters happily hopping over our beautiful map!

Jigsaw Finale – £4.49

Your favorite jigsaw puzzle game is back!

*15 different themes to choose from

*4 different difficulty size to adjust any time during playing

*75 high quality puzzle images.

*Soft, relaxing and cheerful music

*Ability to adjust background themes.

Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation – £10.79

Abarenbo Tengu is a side-scrolling shooter game that was originally released in 1990.

An evil life form turns up in the USA, depriving the citizens of their freedom.

Overrun by a plague of monsters, the people resort to prayer. The Mask of Great Tengu comes forth, ready to restore peace to the country.

This set also comes with Zombie Nation, the North American edition of Abarenbo Tengu released in 1991.

The two EXCITENGU shooter games have been revived with all-new features.

DISTRAINT Collection – £10.99

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition is a 2D psychological horror adventure game that tells the story of Price, a young man who seizes an old woman’s apartment. After seizing her home, his humanity is now gone. So begins his tale of regrets…

Creep your way through different locations, learning the backstory of Price and his motivations that led him down this dark path.

Progress through the somber story by solving light puzzles across a variety of different scenarios and settings!

PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT – £34.99

Who goes into the night to save the day? You do! Get your PJs on and become Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko in the most exciting PJ Masks game yet.

Set off from Mission Control HQ on a platforming adventure for little heroes. Use your superpowers – like Catboy’s speed, Owlette’s flying, and Gekko’s muscles – to stop the night-time baddies. And explore eight PJ Masks locations, from Mystery Mountain all the way to Moon! With PJ Robot’s help, you’ll discover a world of friendship, teamwork, and secret collectibles.

Can you save the world from Romeo, Luna Girl, and Night Ninja?

Gas Guzzlers Extreme – £34.99

Take a white-knuckle ride in this crazily addictive combat racing game that features a ton of vehicles, weapons, upgrades, on-track bonuses and environments. Gas Guzzlers Extreme is an exciting new twist on the car combat experience with the addition of furious team/clan combat battles.

Players start out with low performance vehicles and soon work their way up to high-performance models, by earning money in a series of hi-octane races and arena battles. New game modes, tracks and vehicles are unlocked as players progress through the game. Along with developing their driving and fighting skills, players can spend their hard-fought cash, customizing their vehicle to match their clan members or pimping their ride for the road to glory!

Dollhouse – £26.99

This haunting horror game draws you into the mysterious atmosphere of film noir. Delve deep into the mind of Marie, a detective trying to unravel the secrets of her past memory by memory. Use the ‘Focus’ feature to see through the eyes of your pursuer as you try to survive a suspenseful game of cat and mouse.

Halloween Snowball Bubble – £5.39

While you play, create mythical <Halloween> characters by matching the bubbles that are the same colour.

You can make ‘Combos’ or get various special ‘PowerUps’, such as the guided rocket, the destructive bomb and the laser blaster, all with the aim of reaching the top of the scoreboard.

Beautiful and nostalgic graphics set in a charming toy store from long ago, which will take you back to your most retro childhood.

Relaxing and immersive game where you’ll be trapped until you discover which unusual character is hiding behind each snowball.

SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair – £14.99

A group of ten friends gathers at a secluded mountain resort to spend the night of All Hallows’ Eve together.

However, what was originally intended to be a fun little Halloween party quickly turns into an actual night of horrors. When one of the attendees is found dead, fear and uncertainty spread among the group as the friends realize they are trapped with a murderer.

Investigate, interrogate and present evidence as you solve various mysteries throughout the night.

Maybe you will even be able to save a life! Or will your deductions lead you to blame someone completely innocent…?

HOLY COW! Milking Simulator – £7.69

In HOLY COW! You need to lead a journey of an absolutely extraordinary cow who not only needs to survive in this cruel world of meat eaters but also wants to produce and collect the biggest possible amount of milk, no matter if the grass field is on the ground, ocean bottom or inside whale’s stomach! ..at the same time trying hard to avoid any love stories.

Choose between campaign, championships to beat every possible enemy wave in four unique worlds! Enjoy dozens of level types consisting of maze, tower defense, arcade and rogue-like schemes.

Gear up your cow with fancy clothes, horns and boots won or exchanged for milk after each level. Make yourself uniquely stylish and well prepared for the upcoming waves!

Chill on a couch with your friends and try to figure out the way to beat yet another level together or play the Championships mode to find out who’s the best cow whisperer in multiple competitions!

Disclaimer

Inform your kids that real cows don’t use their poo to stun tractors, eat mechanical parts and equip bazookas to shoot down Aladdins.

Zombo Buster Rising – £4.49

Shoot zombies from a terrace like a boss! Zombo Buster Rising brings you a nostalgic experience of classic 2D side shooting-defence in the enhanced build!

Zombo Buster Rising includes challenging achievements, two AI-Assisted NPCs, three super abilities, various upgrades and Survival mode. Basically it’s the best pick for any fan of casual zombie shooters with only one goal — to slay these undead hordes!

Panorama Cotton – £12.99

The game’s main character is Nata de Cotton, a witch with unquenchable craving for candy called Willow. She is accompanied by the fairy Silk, who Cotton saved the world with once before. Silk is approached by her sister Knit, who tells her that Queen Velvet has been acting strange. Identifying the source of her behavior as a burnt Willow, Silk tries to dispose of it, but Cotton crosses her path, grabs the Willow and tries to eat it, only to realize that it has been burned. She doesn’t care much about the queen or the kingdom, but is angered by the fact that someone is burning Willows, so Cotton and Silk set off to stop whoever is doing such evil things!

In 1994, Panorama Cotton raised the bar for what’s possible on the Mega Drive/Genesis consoles. The game’s more colorful pallet makes every stage a treat to look at and fly through!

Cotton 100% – £12.99

The world has fallen into darkness, and the fairy Silk sets out to look for help. She crosses paths with a young witch called Nata de Cotton, who seems rather uninterested in helping her. That is until Silk tells her that along the way, giant Willows, a candy that Cotton has a massive craving for, are waiting for her, so the two set out to find out what’s causing the darkness… or look for Willows!

Cotton 100% was released in 1994 and is based on the original Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams. It offers a stunning and fresh new look with the more vibrant color palette of the Super Famicom.

Experience the beautiful and authentic Cute ’em Up action from the 90s in all its glory and charm!

Lost Dream – £4.49

Lost Dream tells a story about your friend being taken away by humans. You wake up one day determined to rescue her. Explore the lengths a fox would go to rescue his friend. Travel through the world, experience the path to change your life.

Graphic design is one of the most important things in this game along with the Soundtrack, One of the main goals is to make the player relaxed and to give them an experience they won’t forget.

The length of the game is fairly short, discovering everything should only take you about an hour at best, but speeding through will be much faster.

Important side information is that the game does not include a saving system, since it’s very easily playable in one sitting, so please keep that in mind before starting the game.

Ghosts and Apples – £8.99

You have come to a house full of magic where intrigue and mystery reign. A ghost spies through the window while an octopus acts as a coat hanger. A raven is guarding the evil potion brewing cauldron. And, in the distance, a vampire is about to awaken…

Your soul has been trapped within the puppet Jack. Wander around and unravel the mysteries of the ancient inhabitants of the House of Frantic Pictures. Beware, though, strange pictures will suck you into a haunted world. Catch the ghosts and turn them into tasty apples.

Put your skills to the test and get hooked by a unique gameplay that combines action, strategy, reasoning and memory. Accumulate golden apples and gems to buy the keys of every room within the mysterious house.

Composer – £11.59

Composer is a unique way to write music on the Nintendo Switch. It includes hundreds of instruments/drumsets across many styles. You can create music that sounds like a real orchestra, or compose a track that sounds like it’s from a retro game console.

Your songs can be put into a soundtrack where you can create visual effects for playback. Create icons for your music that dance to the beat. Add particle effects, lighting, fireworks and more!

The Suicide of Rachel Foster – £16.99

1993

LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY, MONTANA, US

Ten years ago, teenager Nicole and her mother left the family hotel after discovering her father Leonard’s affair with, and pregnancy of Rachel, a girl her own age who eventually committed suicide.

Now that both of her parents have passed, Nicole hopes to fulfill her mother’s last will to sell the hotel and make amends to Rachel’s relatives. With the will and determination to put that chapter behind her, she returns to the hotel with the family’s lawyer to audit the decaying structure.

As the weather unexpectedly turns for the worst, Nicole has no way to leave the large mountain lodge, and finds support in Irving, a young FEMA agent, using one of the first radio telephones ever built.

With his help, Nicole starts to investigate a mystery far deeper than what people in the valley thought. A story of love and death, where melancholy and nostalgia melt into a thrilling ghost tale.

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again – £3.79

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again is a dynamic platformer with the elements of a rogue-lite, a combo system and special moves. The main goal is to clear all the floors of the Dark Tower and defeat the main antagonist – the Evil Mage. This won’t be easy because after the permadeath of the main character the castle floor plan is automatically redesigned. Whether you succeed or not primarily depends on your skills, not on random events. The player gradually gets to know game mechanics, learns the effects of artifacts, items, skills, the behavior of enemies and bosses. This lies at the core of gameplay – the player gets better mainly by learning from their mistakes and improving their skills, not from leveling up their character.

Lucid Cycle – £6.29

Sleep has the power to transport us to wonderfully enigmatic places, sometimes frightening and often unexpected. Lucid Cycle is an exploration of the concepts and experiences common to our dreams, whether it’s solving environmental puzzles without a clear purpose or journeying through a shifting landscape without knowing the final destination. Sometimes we might find ourselves in familiar places with unfamiliar circumstances or vice versa, but is there a greater meaning behind it all?

Presented in a first-person perspective, Lucid Cycle casts you as the dreamer, exploring a series of short yet vivid scenarios. Make sense of each to transport yourself to the next scene. You may need to locate a hidden object, leap across platforms suspended in space or retrace your steps to find your way forward. None of these vignettes are the same, but they’re all paint on the same tapestry.

Amazing Breaker – £6.29

Amazing Breaker is a beautiful addictive ice-smashing game.

Endocrisis – £6.29

It is not just evading bullets!. Endocrisis is sometimes described as a Puzzle Shoot ’em up. Bosses have attack patterns that you must learn, which are suitable to absorb or better to block.

The game’s main goal is to increase your power and learn new abilities to beat the 6 guardian bosses that will allow you to face the game’s final boss.

It is a non-linear game. You can choose any order to complete the game and get upgrades.

You have 60 Continues when you start a New Game. If you lost all of them, you could still play, but you can’t continue on the same level., so use it wisely.

New on 3DS eShop

Harold’s Walk – £3.99

Explore 3D worlds and discover all the secret objects in Harold’s Walk. Master the use of your special abilities to reach new areas.

Next week: JUST DANCE 2022, Bloodshore, World War Z, Tunche, Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure, Demon Turf, Magic Potion Millionaire, One Last Memory, A Boy and His Blob, Super Sami Roll, Where Cards Fall, The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf, Encodya, The Gardener and the Wild Vines, Om Nom: Run, Stilstand, Destructivator SE, Cupid Parasite, The Prince of Landis, Unpacking, The Legend of Tianding, GUNKID 99, Galaxy Shooter, Ekstase, and QB Planets.