Konami to publish Scottish twin-stick shooter CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

Konami has agreed to publish CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, a lavish-looking top-down twin-stick shooter gunning for PC and consoles.

Developed by Scottish outfit Keelworks Ltd, this vertical affair features local co-op, both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, the ability to route the ship’s power to offensive or defensive modes, “Hollywood quality” CGI, and a full orchestral score.

The developer’s intention is not to reinvent the genre, but rather bring it up to modern standards through polished presentation.

“Of all the publishers we spoke to, our communication with KONAMI was different from the start and it stood out among the rest. With a long and wide-ranging history of work on classic shmups, KONAMI immediately recognized the direction in which CYGNI was heading and decided to bet on its potential outcome,” said Meher Kalenderian, Founder & CEO at KeelWorks Ltd.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing’s release date is yet to be announced. Target platforms aren’t clear yet either – there’s a strong chance it could be next-gen only. We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, the trailer is below: