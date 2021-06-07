Out this week: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, FFVII Remake Intergrade, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, Chivalry 2, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, more

The UK is currently experiencing a heatwave, meaning it’s the perfect time to stay in and play video games. If you’re planning to shield from the sun’s rays, then you’re in luck – it’s a busy week for new releases, especially considering the time of year.
The PlayStation 5 puts in a strong showing with the system showcase Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – which boasts seamless transition to new worlds – plus the new and improved FFVII Remake Intergrade with Yuffie content, an enhanced version of the sci-fi shooter The Persistence, and the hyperactive brawler Guilty Gear Strive.
Then there’s the multiformat Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – which includes remasters of Ninja Gaiden Sigma 1 & 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, plus DLC – epic medieval battler Chivalry 2, and the equally cutesy and whimsical Alba: A Wildlife Adventure. A worthy alternative to New Pokemon Snap, perhaps.
Over on Xbox One we can expect the hardcore survival game Green Hell – set within the Amazonian rainforest – short story collection Life of Fly 2, and the geriatric dating sim Later Daters.
True Achievements also has Worms Rumble down for an Xbox release. We aren’t entirely sure if this is the case, however – a quick Google search yields no news release date articles. Hmm.
Oddly, it seems there are no Switch retail releases out either. Worry not, as Game Builder Garage, Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection are all due on the eShop before the week is out.
New release trailers
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Chivalry 2
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Green Hell
New multiformat releases
- Chivalry 2
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Life of Fly 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood
- Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe
- Sun Wukong VS Robot
- Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil
New on PSN
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Neptunia Reverse – Day One Edition (PS5)
- The Persistence Enhanced (PS5)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos – Episode Yamato
- Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+
- Space 2 – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade
- Baseball – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade
- Sakura Succubus 2
- Dragon Break Classic Head to Head
New on Xbox Store
- Green Hell
- Later Daters
- Paradox Error
- Farm Frenzy: Refreshed
- Let’s Cook Together
- Four Kings: Video Poker
- Peepaw’s Farm
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
- Alchemist Adventure
- Promesa
New Switch retail releases
*Tumble weed*
Next week: METRO EXODUS – Complete Edition, 30 In 1 Game Collection Vol 2, The Sisters: Party Of The Year, Geminose: Animal Popstars, Mask Marker, Curved Space, Farming Simulator Nintendo Switch Edition, Heliborne, WINGSPAN, Discolored, Galaxy Champions TV, and Stellaris: Federations.