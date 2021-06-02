DC Super Hero Girls, The Last Kids on Earth, Stonefly, Mighty Goose, and Infinite Tanks WWII hit the Switch

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – out this Friday – comes from Toybox Inc, who gave us Little Dragon’s Café and Deadly Premonition Origins, amongst others. Even with Nintendo on publishing duties though, there’s a curious lack of press coverage. Our guess is that they’re going to rely on word of mouth or perhaps a last-minute TV advertising campaign.

It’s up against another cartoon tie-in too. The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, a multiformat release from Outright Games, looks set to offer similar colourful co-op thrills. The jury is also still out on this one.

Insect adventure Stonefly – a relaxed affair based around self-discovery, with a story about belonging – is one of the few new releases to get the review treatment. Sadly, scores have been mixed. GameSpew dished out a poor 4/10 while PSU opted for a middling 5/10 due to a frustrating combat system.

Cultured Vultures’ reviewer was able to look past this, however. “Stonefly is a game with big insects and a bigger heart. Despite some clunky aspects in its combat and some repetitive sections, the game’s visual style, relaxing exploration, and rewarding customization system make it a game worth crawling around in,” they said before handing out an 8/10.

Seemingly coming from nowhere, there’s also Infinite Tanks WWII, which boasts a card-based tank customisation system. It sounds like a comprehensive package, featuring a single-player campaign, 7v7 online battles, and offline King of the Hill/ Capture the Bases modes.

Other new releases on Switch include the pixel art run and gunner Mighty Goose – due out Saturday – 1980’s scrolling shoot’em up Donuts ‘N’ Justice, Kemco’s latest JRPG Chroma Quaternion, precision platformer Sublaze, action platformer Astalon: Tears of the Earth, and the prehistoric FPS Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt. Dare you cheat on Turok?

New Switch eShop releases

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – £34.99

Battle hordes of zombies and monsters in The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, a semi open world action RPG that tells a new story in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. Playing as teen survivors Jack, Quint, June or Dirk, you’ll explore zombie-infested streets on your quest to stop Malondre, a powerful adversary from obtaining the Staff of Doom. When you are surrounded by enemies, use your heroes’ unique combat skills to defend the tree house.

Summon sorcerer Bardle, warrior Skaelka and other allies for help in battle. Craft upgrades to strengthen your abilities, the treehouse, and getaway vehicle Big Mama. Up to 4 players can tackle the story together in couch co-op or take on waves of enemies in Horde Mode. Can you defeat giant bosses from the animated series, including an all-new enemy, Malondre?

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – £49.99

Join the fight as Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and Batgirl from the animated series DC Super Hero Girls, and save Metropolis from some of DC’s most notorious Super-Villains! Each hero can battle baddies with a unique set of abilities: Wonder Woman uses her warrior skills with the Lasso of Truth and Flying Shield, Supergirl has Heat Vision and Super-Breath, and Batgirl can invent crime-fighting gadgets like the Batarang and Bat-Hook. But when you’re not out fighting crime, you have to balance the super life with their lives as teenagers!

Sludge Life – £13.49

Traverse the corporately branded landscape, link up with other taggers, and steal junk and hearts along the way. Will you become the king of the island and tag every open inch, infiltrate sludge-pumping corporation GLUG, or just take it all down in flames with you?

Grand Slam Tennis – £3.99

Play the 4 Grand Slam Tournaments in this highly realistic tennis game.

Play solo or against friends and family in the local multiplayer split screen mode.

Tons of 3D animations and all real tennis ball effects/shots makes Grand Slam Tennis the most playable tennis game on eShop!

Find 10 Differences – £5.39

Find the differences games can be very interesting for everyone, especially kids! In this game, there are 25 levels in total. In each level, you see two versions of one image and have to find the 10 differences between them by touching on these spots. There is also a timer that your final score is based on it (the highest is 3 stars). Note that wrong clicks will also reduce your time and final score, so think carefully before deciding! All the games images are cute and cartoon images of animals, robots, monsters and cartoons which make the game even more interesting for kids!

Dungeon Escape – £4.49

You’ve been trapped in a dungeon filled with deadly traps and ruthless enemies! But with enough cunning and nimble dexterity, there could still be a chance at survival, however small it may be. Navigate chambers of increasing difficulty as your search for an exit. Dodge or kill your captors, find keys to unlock doors, leap over spikes and watch out for saw blades!

Pyre on Fire – £10.00

You will aim to search the 10 pages, as well as chat with other characters and solve the puzzles. Find the 10 pages before a woman dies.

Be an explorer. Exploration game with dialogues and puzzles

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt – £13.49

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt is a first-person hunting simulator where you hunt the largest and most dangerous beasts to ever exist – DINOSAURS.

This game is a remaster of the classic dinosaur hunting video game, Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter, delivered with a new game engine, improved graphics, advanced dinosaur behaviors, and seamless player progression.

Experience an out of this world hunting experience, as you track down and stalk dinosaurs! To survive you’ll need to know your target’s temperament and mannerisms, and just like in real hunting, you need to be aware of your surroundings, because you don’t want to be caught upwind of a T-Rex or you’ll end up being lunch.

Stonefly – £17.99

Harness the wind and soar through the wilderness of Stonefly. Brilliant but naïve inventor Annika Stonefly must recover a lost family heirloom using her smarts and strategy. Glide strategically among flora and fauna, confronting hungry bugs, adventures, and memorable characters. Along the way, you’ll unravel a heartwarming story of self-discovery, family, legacy, and belonging.

Chill and tranquil action-adventure gameplay punctuated by unique and skillful bug showdowns. Stun ‘em. Shoo ‘em. Get the loot.

Invent and craft new abilities for your mech while customizing it to match your play style.

Pony World 3 – £4.09

Change your pony’s looks and clothing, add glasses and saddles or even tattoos.

Make your pony’s farm his dream place to live. Build it and expand it to look best in the neighborhood. Decorate it and plant new plants to acquire higher status. Sell products from your farm to earn money for food, gifts and toys. Improved building mode with lots of new buildings and decorations will make your farm unique.

Pony Town has all facilities needed by your pony to spend playful time, develop its career and education and care for its looks and health. Visit stylists and beauty salons to become the most pretty and stylish pony. Attend school and university to find better paid job. And there’s a lot of places you can go after (or instead of) work: theatre, disco, cinema, skate park, circus and more. And if that’s not enough you can always go to the beach or take a trip around the forest or in the mountains.

My Child Lebensborn – £6.69

Set in Norway after World War II, a few thousand children were born to Norwegian women, fathered by occupying soldiers from German. The Nazi regime viewed these children as, essentially, German, and launched a program called “Lebensborn” (Fount of Life) to raise and indoctrinate them, often in Germany. After the liberation of Norway and the defeat of the Nazis, the children were sent back to Norway. Often mothers gave up their children for adoption, but this only made things worse for those children. In My Child Lebensborn, you play as one of these adoptive parents, but parenting will be hard as your child grows up in a hostile and hateful environment.

Justin Danger – £4.49

Runventure awaits! JUMP in to the action and EXPLORE mysterious lands in search of TREASURES. Avoid the DANGER, RUN through various locations. JUNGLES, TEMPLES, CASTLES and many other places loaded with deadly traps and hordes of enemies. Use your reflexes to jump over hot lava, or rope swing over piranha pools escape the deadly skeletons and hungry wolves.

Sunblaze – £13.49

”Whose blood is that on the walls?” -Josie

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be an actual superhero? Well, then you need to help Josie to beat the superhero training simulator, and to become the hero our world needs!

In this beautiful, hand-crafted precision platformer, you’ll play as Josie, aka. Sunblaze, with a mission to complete your superhero training. Your dad, a former superhero himself, built the training simulator dreaming of your journey to become a superhero. The simulator is full of puzzles, brain-tickling challenges, double jumps, dashes, spikes, drones… And a purrfect sidekick: the cat. You have got a cat. What else do you need?

Well, skills. That’s what you need. Do you think you’ve got ’em? Dive into Sunblaze now, and be the hero… called Sunblaze.

Winds of Change – £17.99

Lead the Rebellion to bring peace back into a land tarnished by unjust and cruel rulers. Delve into a fully voiced, captivating story accentuated by stunning art, difficult choices, and deep relationships.

As the last Seer, the chosen of the spirits, it is your sacred calling to ensure that peace and good prevails in the world. On your heroic journey, you will encounter a varied, vibrant cast of characters. Foster meaningful friendships and build alliances with each of them.

Astalon: Tears of the Earth – £15.09

Uphold your pact with the Titan of Death, Epimetheus! Fight, climb and solve your way through a twisted tower as three unique adventurers, on a mission to save their village from impending doom!

Three heroic explorers wander the post-apocalyptic desert on a mission to save their village from despair. They soon find a dark, twisted tower that has risen from the depths of the planet and seemingly holds the key to their survival. In order to ensure their victory, one of them has made a secret pact with the Titan of Death, Epimetheus, allowing them to reincarnate until they have accomplished their mission. But what fate lies in store for the heroes and their village?

Astalon: Tears Of The Earth is an action-platformer set in a dying world where life is cruel, but death can be a stepping stone to victory! Use the unique skills and weapons of Arias the fighter, Kyuli the rogue, and Algus the wizard, to surmount the mysterious tower and find the answers to their survival. Slay terrible monsters, discover powerful artifacts, and solve fiendish puzzles, reaching new heights in the tower with the aid of a Titan. Follow a story about friendship and sacrifice, building up the courage to take down giants to protect the weak and powerless. Strengthen your party and change their fate by embracing death. Discover the countless secrets of the Tower of Serpents!

Motif – £2.69

The aim of the puzzle is to create the desired motif using the pieces that are given to you. In doing so, you need to pay attention to how many pieces the play area is divided into. The parts have symmetry equal to the number of areas on the screen. For this reason, you have to carefully choose where you need to put the pieces.

Motif makes you part of an artistic journey. Thanks to its relaxed atmosphere, it makes you aware of your artistic talents.

FreeCell Solitaire Collection – £4.39

Do you love FreeCell Solitaire (also known as “FreeCell” or “FreeCell Patience”), but want a bigger challenge?

Now you can play FreeCell Solitaire and other popular variants with different levels of difficulty.

Wicce – £6.59

A witch named Wicce was living with her daughter in a house standing in the deep forest.

One day, her daughter went on an errand but didn’t come back even after the sun set on the horizon.

So Wicce headed to the town to look for her daughter.

What she didn’t expect to see was the town filled with people fallen by pandemic, and fiends letting out foul aura.

Now Wicce fights the fiends and cures people with her magic.

But the Pope, having heard of her actions, sees Wicce as the one who caused the pandemic…

Stray Cat Doors2 – £14.00

The house where I spent time with you, the departure at dusk, the city I wandered into, and the way home in the snow that made me exhale white breath….

The sequel to “Stray Cat Doors” is finally here!

This is a stage clearing type escape adventure game where you have to solve puzzles with cute characters.

If you haven’t played the previous game, you will still be able to enjoy it.

Now you can control the characters and explore the stages with them.

If you find it difficult to solve the riddles, there is a hint function, so even beginners of adventure games can enjoy the game.

Infinite Tanks WWII – £17.99

Infinite Tanks WW2 brings an innovative, never seen before approach to WW2 tank battles. The game features an original card-driven tank building system that allows players to mix and match parts of different historic tanks. Play with your favorite tanks from World War 2 and create the ultimate fighting machine by assembling a brand new hybrid.

Wing of Darkness – £24.99

Wars between nations are no longer conflicts between people; rather, they have become struggles for survival as humanity fights an all-new enemy.

Unidentified flying objects referred to as Blankers have suddenly appeared, and the only weapon powerful enough to defeat them is the Held System.

Only a small number of exceptional young women are capable of operating Held Systems, and they have become known as Frauleins.

Frauleins are now humanity’s last hope… If we don’t fight, humanity is doomed.

But fighting comes with a price that some may not be prepared to pay…

Basketball Club Story – £11.69

Make your very own world-class basketball team!

Specialize in one skill? Be a jack-of-all-trades? Or something in between?

Create your own basketball team, recruit a cast of zany players, and compete against other teams. It’s up to YOU to coach them to victory!

Plus, build facilities for your clubhouse for your players and visitors to enjoy. Mix, match, and position them however you like!

Sign with sponsors to gain impressive monetary support. Foster them alongside the rest of your team for even more rewards!

Don’t forget to connect with your local fans through community outreach. The more they learn about basketball, the more passionate they’ll become!

With the help of your players, sponsors, and spectators, you’ll create the world’s best basketball team!

Try searching for “Kairosoft” to see all of our games!!

Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game – £5.00

IMAGINATIVE EXPERIENCE

Mystic Pillars is an unique blend of intriguing puzzles and an immersive storyline set in Ancient India, providing you with an engaging gameplay experience.

HANDCRAFTED PUZZLES

The game is a reimagination of the Indian traditional board game – Ali Guli Mane or the Internationally known variant Mancala. Solve the 100 simple, handcrafted and unique math based spatial puzzles.

JOURNEY ACROSS A MYSTERY LANDSCAPE

Play as a mysterious traveller whose journey across the world lands you in the kingdom of Zampi. Resolve the drought plaguing the once-prosperous kingdom of Zampi by solving puzzles and destroying the magical pillars blocking the water.

Reversi Let’s Go – £4.49

Reversi Let’s Go is a highly-acclaimed strategy board game for all ages. It takes a minute to learn and a lifetime to master!

Four different game modes are available for you to play:

Classic Solo

World-class AI with 8 difficulty levels, suits both beginners and advanced players.

Endgame Challenge

Solve 80 well-chosen endgame puzzles. Give it a try and show yourself you are a truly Reversi master.

Lights Out

Classic electronic game – Lights Out. Can you flip all pieces to black on the board?

Local co-op for Two Players

Do play with your family and friends!

Chroma Quaternion – £13.49

In a world with four kingdoms, each colored by a season, where roles are granted by the Quadeities, strange happenings suddenly threaten the peace there. A quest begins to find each one’s calling in this intrigued fate and journey through the kingdoms to get to the bottom of the mystery!

Make use of up to three roles per character to enjoy the variety in skills, effects and even costumes. In turn-based battles you can charge special orbs to use Act Over and launch up to four continuous actions. It’s fun just to watch the charm of pixel arts in this fantasy JRPG!

Dungeons of Clay – £6.29

Unlock the hidden secrets, overcome the dangers, defeat dreadful creatures and reap the treasures to acquire almighty power. Don’t forget to bring your patience, because you will have to merge all your talents and skills if you’re ever going to reach the depths of the dungeon.

Procedurally generated dungeons, tons of items and guns, dynamic threats, unique skills and randomized path stops will guarantee that no playthrough is the same. Dungeons of Clay is built on the idea of permadeath and challenge, but ensuring to maintain the fun with permanent unlockables and progress that rewards your time and increases your chances with each death.

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle – £4.49

Enjoy jigsaw puzzles with an epic atmosphere!

– 20 different jigsaw puzzles to complete

– Each puzzle with 12, 24, 48, 96 and 192 pieces

– Very high play time, it really takes hours!

Skellboy Refractured – £18.00

Life was peaceful in the Cubold Kingdom until the king’s evil court magician got dumped by the princess. With his heart broken and his rage fueled, he called upon the evil spirits to resurrect the dead and the kingdom’s long forgotten monstrosities.

What he doesn’t realize in his fury is that he accidentally summoned an ancient hero as well… Skippy! Travel across the beautifully rendered kingdom of Cubold and take full advantage of your resurrected, skeletal body! Swap out body parts to acquire new abilities during your adventure or pick up a new weapon to vanquish the evil magician’s lackeys.

Onwards, Skippy, it’s time to be a hero once more!

Basketball Pinball – £2.69

Enjoy Basketball Pinball, a perfect reproduction of a real pinball machine, with all the graphic details and sounds.

Discover all the secrets, complete all the missions and become number 1 in the world or the best among your Friends, posting your high score on the online leaderboard.

Nature Matters – £4.49

Set off on a puzzle-filled journey to save the planet and experience a compelling tale of friendship, sacrifice and redemption.

In “Nature Matters” you take on a role of a little plant spirit. Without protection, surrounded by a city that grows up from everywhere, one day she realizes

that she is completely alone and won’t be able to survive. The only solution is to find her caretaker – a little boy who has been caught up in a whirlwind of human weakness and convince him to take care of her again. During your journey, you will see different lands devastated by the destructive human influence.

Solving the puzzles, with the sounds of relaxing music, you will have the opportunity to restore vegetation and colors in them.

Arcane Arts Academy – £6.99

Welcome to the Arcane Arts Academy, home to a magical menagerie of wonders! Join Erika as she adjusts to her new life and takes on the unique struggles and challenges of everyday life as a magical college student. She’ll make new friends, and maybe even find love… but she may also find unexpected foes! Something sinister lurks in the shadows, seeking to control Erika’s magical abilities. Perhaps not all is as it seems after all!

Donuts’n’Justice – £4.99

Our two policemen are charming tough guy antiheroes who hate criminals, and together they’re shooting to make a difference in their community.

Blast ammo or toss grenades at hoodlum punks, and take down the head honchos of the syndicates terrorizing these streets.

Take on over 14 types of enemies including dangerous biker gangs, aliens, as well as menacing boss fights, and thrilling car chases.

Sweet Bakery Tycoon – £4.49

Start your baking career and prepare some delicious cakes for your clients, using a whole set of creams, fruits and decorations.

Test your skills on 60 diverse and increasingly difficult levels.

Personalize your interior with countless upgrades.

All of us have a magic place, where everyday troubles seem to disappear. Sweet Bakery Tycoon fulfills your fantasy of creating and managing a bakery of your dreams

Tiny Lands – £5.39

Have you ever played the old puzzle games in which you had to find all the differences? Well…Tiny Lands extract the basic concept but it goes out of the traditional method of finding differences.

Usually, these types of games have the typical 2D view in which you only have to see and compare static images and clicking. Everything is different here; let us summarize what makes Tiny Lands so special:

You play in a 3D environment, which means you will be able to interact with the scene view to find all differences.

Dynamic objects, there are things like fire, rain, thunder, snow, the wind that are adding a charming feeling where you are playing.

The environment, if you are playing in a beach scene you will hear the beautiful and relaxing sound of waves coming and going out…the song of seagulls…This is very refreshing…

No time, you don’t have to worry about how much time you spend in a level you can just set your favorite lo-fi music and play this game at your own pace.

No lives, anyone can make mistakes, isn’t it? So why punish people for that, this is a game to grab a cup of coffee on a rainy day and just chill out.

CAESAR EMPIRE WAR – £4.99

Build your own roman camp in this building/strategy game.

You play Caesar, the Emperor of the Roman Empire. Your aim is to invade Gaul by establishing an advanced camp, resist to barbarians attacks and conquer one by one the Gallic villages.

Start by building your soldiers houses, get and train with real roman artillery and hire your

soldiers. Then it will be time to build your legend.

Served by superb graphics/animations, the game will challenge you to be as a fine strategist than the greatest Roman Imperators.

Retrograde Arena – £TBA

Retrograde Arena is a multiplayer twin stick shooter where bullets don’t kill, but the environment does!

Weapons are your ultimate tools, not just for blasting enemies, but for propelling your customizable Drone around the maps at great speed! Mastering Retrograde Arena’s recoil propulsion and the impact of the various weapons is essential for victory in the neon soaked world of Retrograde Arena.

Battle against friends, strangers, or deadly AI with up to 6 players in three different game modes that will demand different skills and styles of play!

Mighty Goose – £15.09

Assume the role of Mighty Goose and bring the fight to the Void King. This galaxy conquering monarch commands a vast army of minions and mechanised monsters. Dealing with these baddies means traveling to distant worlds and facing all kinds of dangers. But not to worry, this is no problem for the legendary Mighty Goose!

Mighty Goose is a fast paced run & gun shooter starring a bounty hunter Goose. Use epic weapons and devastating warmachines to battle against screen filling bosses and hordes of enemies! Apart from that solid arcade formula, the game has a ton of crazy weapons, companions, upgrades and secrets for you to discover.

Next week: Game Builder Garage, Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection, Life of Fly 2, Inexistence Rebirth, Wave Break, Sun Wukong VS Robot, Zombie Raid, Piczle Cells, Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse, Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North, Red Ball Escape, and Bring Honey Home.