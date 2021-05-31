Out this week: Necromunda: Hired Gun, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Operation: Tango, VF5: Ultimate Showdown, more

2019’s Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts is one of those games we’ve never heard a single soul talk about. It came out during the biggest month of the gaming calendar (November) and, ironically enough, vanished. It must have become a slow but steady seller, as this week it gains a sequel.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – the sixth entry in the series, this time set in the Middle East – goes big on ‘extreme’ long-distance sniping with targets over 1000m away. From the looks of things, this doesn’t necessarily mean levels will be larger – screenshots suggest canyons and mountain ranges feature heavily. It’s due on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC this Friday.

Focus Interactive’s Necromunda: Hired Gun may just pip it for the week’s biggest release. This Warhammer 40,000 licensed FPS is set in a sprawling hive city and promises to be both fast-paced and violent. Create a bounty hunter, assign yourself a cyber-mastiff sidekick, and head into the billions-strong hive world of Necromunda.

PS Plus subscribers are in for a treat – co-operative adventure Operation: Tango (also due on Xbox One this week) is this month’s PS5 freebie, while SEGA’s updated Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown heads to PS4.

Then over on Xbox Game Pass, there’s Super Animal Royale – a multiplayer 2D shooter where 64 genetically modified critters fight for survival.

A couple of tie-ins are upon us too. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is a Switch exclusive published by Nintendo themselves, while The Last Kids On Earth and the Staff of Doom, based on the popular Netflix series, is multi-format.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection also makes the jump from Switch to PS4 and Xbox One. That’s joined by prehistoric first-person shooter Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt, hunting sim Open Country – from the former creators of the Cabela series – a belated release of ASTRO AQUA KITTY on Xbox One, the 80’s set shooter Donuts’n’Justice, and the no doubt thrilling Train Station Renovation.

New release trailers

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

The Last Kids On Earth and the Staff of Doom

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Operation: Tango

Open Country

Super Animal Royale

Tour de France 2021

New multiformat releases

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

The Last Kids On Earth and the Staff of Doom

Operation: Tango

Stonefly

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Astalon: Tears of the Earth

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Open Country

Donuts’n’Justice

Tour de France 2021

Griftlands

Mighty Goose

New on PSN

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Wing of Darkness

New on Xbox Store

Violett Remastered

Super Animal Royale

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt

Bunny Factory

Talisman: Digital Edition

Dungeon Escape: Console Edition

Alphadia Genesis 2

My Child Lebensborn

Monster Harvest

THE CASINO COLLECTION

Off And On Again

ASTRO AQUA KITTY

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure

Train Station Renovation

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Kaze and the Wild Masks

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Evergate

The Last Kids On Earth and the Staff of Doom

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World

Next week: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+, The Persistence Enhanced, Chivalry II, Guilty Gear -Strive, The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, Life of Fly 2, Let’s Cook Together, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.