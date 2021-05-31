Out this week: Necromunda: Hired Gun, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Operation: Tango, VF5: Ultimate Showdown, more

2019’s Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts is one of those games we’ve never heard a single soul talk about. It came out during the biggest month of the gaming calendar (November) and, ironically enough, vanished. It must have become a slow but steady seller, as this week it gains a sequel.
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – the sixth entry in the series, this time set in the Middle East – goes big on ‘extreme’ long-distance sniping with targets over 1000m away. From the looks of things, this doesn’t necessarily mean levels will be larger – screenshots suggest canyons and mountain ranges feature heavily. It’s due on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC this Friday.
Focus Interactive’s Necromunda: Hired Gun may just pip it for the week’s biggest release. This Warhammer 40,000 licensed FPS is set in a sprawling hive city and promises to be both fast-paced and violent. Create a bounty hunter, assign yourself a cyber-mastiff sidekick, and head into the billions-strong hive world of Necromunda.
PS Plus subscribers are in for a treat – co-operative adventure Operation: Tango (also due on Xbox One this week) is this month’s PS5 freebie, while SEGA’s updated Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown heads to PS4.
Then over on Xbox Game Pass, there’s Super Animal Royale – a multiplayer 2D shooter where 64 genetically modified critters fight for survival.
A couple of tie-ins are upon us too. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is a Switch exclusive published by Nintendo themselves, while The Last Kids On Earth and the Staff of Doom, based on the popular Netflix series, is multi-format.
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection also makes the jump from Switch to PS4 and Xbox One. That’s joined by prehistoric first-person shooter Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt, hunting sim Open Country – from the former creators of the Cabela series – a belated release of ASTRO AQUA KITTY on Xbox One, the 80’s set shooter Donuts’n’Justice, and the no doubt thrilling Train Station Renovation.
New release trailers
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Necromunda: Hired Gun
Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
The Last Kids On Earth and the Staff of Doom
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
Operation: Tango
Open Country
Super Animal Royale
Tour de France 2021
New multiformat releases
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- The Last Kids On Earth and the Staff of Doom
- Operation: Tango
- Stonefly
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
- Open Country
- Donuts’n’Justice
- Tour de France 2021
- Griftlands
- Mighty Goose
New on PSN
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
- Wing of Darkness
New on Xbox Store
- Violett Remastered
- Super Animal Royale
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt
- Bunny Factory
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- Dungeon Escape: Console Edition
- Alphadia Genesis 2
- My Child Lebensborn
- Monster Harvest
- THE CASINO COLLECTION
- Off And On Again
- ASTRO AQUA KITTY
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
- Train Station Renovation
New Switch retail releases
- Kaze and the Wild Masks
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
- Evergate
- The Last Kids On Earth and the Staff of Doom
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World
Next week: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+, The Persistence Enhanced, Chivalry II, Guilty Gear -Strive, The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, Life of Fly 2, Let’s Cook Together, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.