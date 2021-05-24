Out this week: Biomutant, King of Seas, Warhammer Age of Sigmar, Shin Megami Tensei III HD, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Wonder Boy Asha, more

THQ Nordic is best known for their HD re-releases and smaller mid-tier titles. This week, they raise that bar with Biomutant – an ambitious open-world ‘kung fu fable’ from the minds behind the Just Cause series.
Polished with next-gen sheen, and running at 4K on Xbox One, THQ Nordic is definitely giving it a bigger push than their previous titles.
Presumably because it’s the end of the month, ergo pay day for many, it’s a surprisingly busy week for new releases. From Team17 comes King of Seas – a game originally due earlier this year, which the publisher has since latched onto. This has provided addition development time to ensure everything is ship shape.
Port Royale 4 on Switch offers similar seafaring thrills. And if you’d rather control the horrors of the deep, Maneater finally swims onto Switch.
Then there’s Earth Defense Force: World Brothers on PS4 and Switch – a spin-off with chunky voxel graphics. The lack of press coverage is slightly concerning.
The Switch and PS4 also get Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster from SEGA/Atlus, and the 2.5D action platformer Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World – another SEGA remaster, this time of a Mega Drive classic.
Capcom Arcade Stadium also flies the flag for retro gaming, coming to Xbox One and PS4. As per the Switch iteration, 1943 -The Battle of Midway is available for free.
Next-gen re-releases of Maid of Sker – with new features and modes – and Saints Row: The Third Remastered are also due.
There’s plenty of other stuff to get stuck into, including the RTS Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, acclaimed eerie adventure Song of Horror, a surprise release of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries on Xbox One (available via Game Pass), Super Bomberman R Online for PS4 and Switch, and the chaotic looking party package – with puppets! – Very Very Valet.
Phew! So much for there being “nothing out” at the moment.
New release trailers
New multiformat releases
New on PSN
New on Xbox Store
New Switch retail releases
