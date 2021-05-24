Out this week: Biomutant, King of Seas, Warhammer Age of Sigmar, Shin Megami Tensei III HD, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Wonder Boy Asha, more

THQ Nordic is best known for their HD re-releases and smaller mid-tier titles. This week, they raise that bar with Biomutant – an ambitious open-world ‘kung fu fable’ from the minds behind the Just Cause series.

Polished with next-gen sheen, and running at 4K on Xbox One, THQ Nordic is definitely giving it a bigger push than their previous titles.

Presumably because it’s the end of the month, ergo pay day for many, it’s a surprisingly busy week for new releases. From Team17 comes King of Seas – a game originally due earlier this year, which the publisher has since latched onto. This has provided addition development time to ensure everything is ship shape.

Port Royale 4 on Switch offers similar seafaring thrills. And if you’d rather control the horrors of the deep, Maneater finally swims onto Switch.

Then there’s Earth Defense Force: World Brothers on PS4 and Switch – a spin-off with chunky voxel graphics. The lack of press coverage is slightly concerning.

The Switch and PS4 also get Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster from SEGA/Atlus, and the 2.5D action platformer Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World – another SEGA remaster, this time of a Mega Drive classic.

Capcom Arcade Stadium also flies the flag for retro gaming, coming to Xbox One and PS4. As per the Switch iteration, 1943 -The Battle of Midway is available for free.

Next-gen re-releases of Maid of Sker – with new features and modes – and Saints Row: The Third Remastered are also due.

There’s plenty of other stuff to get stuck into, including the RTS Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, acclaimed eerie adventure Song of Horror, a surprise release of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries on Xbox One (available via Game Pass), Super Bomberman R Online for PS4 and Switch, and the chaotic looking party package – with puppets! – Very Very Valet.

Phew! So much for there being “nothing out” at the moment.

New release trailers

Biomutant

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3

King of Seas

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths

Song of Horror

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World

Super Bomberman R Online

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs

Mutazione

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Very Very Valet

New multiformat releases

Biomutant

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3

Horse Club Adventures

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Gold Rush: The Game

Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths

Song of Horror

New on PSN

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Wonder Boy: Asha In Monster World

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS

Super Bomberman R Online

Beautiful Desolation

Crazy Chicken Shooter Edition – PS5

Saints Row: The Third Remastered – PS5

Maid of Sker – PS5

New on Xbox Store

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs

Mutazione

Super Arcade Soccer 2021

SRX: The Game

Rekt! High Octane Stunts

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Crossbow Crusade

Eagle Island Twist

Eight Dragons

Trenga Unlimited

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale

New Switch retail releases

Maneater

Wonder Boy: Asha In Monster World

Oddworld Collection

Very Very Valet

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

World’s End Club

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Collection

INSTANT Sports Tennis

Port Royale 4

Horse Club Adventures

Next week: Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, DC Super Hero Girls, The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt, Bunny Factory, Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Tour de France 2021, Operation: Tango, Stonefly, Wing of Darkness, and Super Animal Royale.