Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Stubbs the Zombie, Can’t Drive This and Root Film hit the Switch

The Switch bears a busy release schedule this month, receiving the usual mixture of belated conversions and intriguing indies. Shame we can’t get excited about any new first-party releases from Nintendo themselves – it’s very quiet on that front.

Conversions turning up tardy on Switch this week include the essentric online shooter Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville from EA/PopCap and the open-world RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning from THQ Nordic.

Kingdoms of Amalur apparently runs well on Switch – God is a Geek found it indistinguishable from the PS4/Xbox One versions. They went on to give it an 8.5. It also garnered a 7.5 from Nintendo World Report, and a somewhat lukewarm 6/10 from Nintendo Life, who claimed it’s showing its age outside of combat.

One new release knocking on a bit is former Xbox exclusive Stubbs The Zombie, the humorous co-op adventure Aspyr has risen from the dead. It’s a straightforward conversion of a 16-year-old game, with nothing in the way of modern touches. Great from a preservation perspective. Not so great if you were expecting a remaster.

“Nothing about this game feels like it belongs in 2021, whether it’s the repetitive gameplay or the dated graphics,” said Shack News.

Gaming Bible enjoyed it a tad more, opting for a 6/10. “Stubbs The Zombie is a gas for a few hours, but outside of a local co-op mode starring another zombie called Grubbs, it’s unlikely to be something you return to once its hero’s rebellion is over,” they said.

Then there’s Saviors of Sapphire Wings Stranger of Sword City Revisited, a double pack of two grid-based dungeon crawling JRPGs. Scores for this one are surprisingly high despite the £44.99 price tag. Outside of being a bit ‘old skool’ VideoChums didn’t have anything bad to say, resulting in a lofty 9.1. Digitally Downloaded dished out praise too, promising weeks of play. They felt it deserved a 4.5/5.

From old to new. Can’t Drive This is a co-op couch based vehicular party game where one player drives while the other creates courses. GameZebo called it a “unique idea executed well” before wheeling out a 4/5. Nintendo Life, on the other hand, found it visually bland and a bit samey, leading to a middling 5/10. Maybe wait for more reviews.

Other new releases include the card-based puzzler Signs of the Sojourner – which Nintendo World Report, amongst others, really enjoyed – Sometimes You’s first-person adventure In rays of the Light (which we reviewed yesterday), retro collection NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.1, and Root Film – a visual novel taking place on a TV set. Whose been framed? Next time, it could be you.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – £36.74

The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world.

Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.1 – £35.99

Four stellar games have been added to the six already on sale for a total of 10 amazing classics for you to enjoy!

View 3D models of the games and their cartridges. Zoom in and take a look around!

Of course, titles compatible with the NEOGEO POCKET can be displayed in monochrome mode!

Take on a friend in either Tabletop or Handheld Modes! (Not available for some titles)

Can’t Drive This – £17.99

Race your monster truck WHILE your friend builds the road. Go too slow, and you’ll EXPLODE! And yes, it’s as chaotic as it sounds – especially in four player split-screen.

Can’t Drive This is a competitive co-op (it’s a thing) multiplayer party racing game. Drive your monster truck WHILE your friend builds the road in front of you! Oh, and don’t go too slow, OR YOU’LL EXPLODE! Like in that Sandy B movie, in which she kinda does the same thing, but on a bus. Also, she doesn’t explode (Spoiler alert).

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure – £TBA

BBR2: Island Adventure is a mayhem-filled kart-racer with an emphasis on split screen fun and game rule customization. Customize and save your own zany race rules for epic contests with up to 8 local players.

Synergia – £13.49

A neon-lit dystopian cityscape becomes the stage for thrilling adventure and deep yuri romance in this cyberpunk-themed visual novel. The complex personalities and experiences of more than 20 characters are interwoven across multiple paths and possible endings. Your choices matter, not only to you, but to all those with whom you struggle to connect.

Cila, a veteran cop with a sour outlook and anger issues expects nothing more from life besides the smell of ozone, blinding neon lights and the ever-present manhole steam. That is, until a shady friend replaces her broken-down housedroid as a favor. Advanced, more efficient and remarkably perceptive, unit M.A.R.A. begins to penetrate Cila’s toughened exterior and possibly even heal her new owner’s old wounds – if Cila can decipher the recurring nightmare the process brings. Soon Cila and Mara forge a unique, if sometimes uneasy bond.

Unbeknownst to Cila, just as her life begins to find its new normal, the technological giant Velta Labs gets wind of Mara’s existence and takes a mysterious interest in the android. A war unlike any before is brewing on the horizon, its players are silently being selected and one android’s fate may spell the difference between peace, war, the blossoming of a new religion or a technological singularity beyond comprehension.

Saviors of Sapphire Wings Stranger of Sword City Revisited – £44.99

Discover a tale of war, darkness, and the power of bonds, coming to the West for the first time! The world is plunged into ruin after Ol=Ohma, the Overlord of Darkness, defeats the Knights of the Round, the last bastion of defense for mankind. 100 years later, a fallen hero returns to life and must lead a new generation of heroes to defeat Ol=Ohma’s forces and restore light and hope to the world. Explore dungeons, use traps and combat prowess to defeat powerful monsters, and bond with your allies to unlock their true potential in this RPG gem.

In Stranger of Sword City Revisited, you are transported to a world of gods and magic where Light, Darkness, and Neutrality hang in a delicate balance. Join your fellow Strangers in a dark story where you have the power to change the fate of Sword City! Brimming with additional content such as expanded character creation options, in-game events, and new items and equipment, this remastered version of the original dungeon-crawling hit comes bundled with Saviors of Sapphire Wings as a bonus game!

Raiders Of The Lost Island – £9.69

Collect the most riches to win this race! Don’t hold back and don’t be shy to push one or two pretenders into the ocean! What if they can’t swim? It’s all for a good cause, right? Your cause!

However, the island is cursed to sink under the rising waters and soon everyone will die if none of you greedy bastards take the time to build the escape boat before the final wave. Of course, that hard working lad, doesn’t have to be you. There’s plenty of losers who don’t really need those shiny diamonds!

Keep an eye on who gets ahead and join the others to take down the leader and steal his booty! If by any miracle your party survives, you get to count your wealth and possibly win as the richest player. If greed gets the best of you and you all drown, well, then none of this matters… everyone will lose!

Root Film – £34.99

Root Film is a thrilling adventure game with visual novel elements. Follow Rintaro Yagumo as he is selected to be the director for the rebooted “”Shimane Mystery Drama Project”, a TV series which was cancelled for an unknown reason 10 years ago. His excitement for this amazing opportunity is quickly curbed when a horrible murder interrupts their location scouting process.

Follow him and a cast of unique and memorable characters as they are drawn deeper into a thrilling mystery. Become your own detective as you unravel the truth through investigative gameplay mechanics, adding a new layer onto the visual novel formula.

DARQ Complete Edition – £17.99

DARQ will take you on a journey through Lloyd’s dreams that quickly turn into a loop of nightmares. The boy’s main priority is to wake up, but unfortunately, each attempt sinks him deeper into his lucid subconscious-driven dreams. Lloyd has to adapt to the new world, re-learn gravity, strain all of his senses and mind in order to solve puzzles and sneak past the creatures guarding the corners of DARQ.

Will you decipher the true meaning of Lloyd’s dreams?

Magic Twins – £11.69

Magic Twins is a 1-2 co-operative arcade puzzle game in which Abra and Cadabra (the titular Magic Twins), must constantly swap their chromagic powers to defeat hordes of color elementals and stop the Colormageddon (which they unintentionally unleashed). Red beats red, blue beats blue.. you get the drill. Magic doesn’t need to be complicated!

Unblock Brick – £8.48

Unblock Brick is a popular and very addictive block sliding puzzle game. The goal is to get the red block out of the board by sliding the other blocks out of the way. Horizontal blocks can only move from side to side and vertical blocks can only move up and down. There are four difficulty levels ranging from easy to expert, each containing 500 puzzles over a total of 2000 puzzles and will keep you challenged and addicted for hundreds of hours. Gradually increasing difficulty which makes this game suitable for kids and adults of all ages. If you like block sliding puzzle games, then you wil definitely enjoy this game!

Gun Skaters – £3.59

Featuring easy controls and addictive skating mechanic, this game is designed to be enjoyed by 1-4 player(s) online or locally. You can play versus each other, work together to kill zombies, or even play a football game.

Space Otter Charlie – £10.99

With humanity gone, it’s up to the otters to save animal-kind from an inhospitable Earth. Join Charlie and his ragtag crew of critters on a daring mission through Otter Space as they search for a new planet to call home. Explore derelict space stations, battle unhinged robots, and enjoy some otterly terrific puns as you jump, float, and fly through over a dozen levels of furry fun.

Zero gravity gives classic puzzle platforming a whole new twist. Anything that’s not bolted down floats freely, making for a plethora of fresh new puzzles and predicaments. On your way, you’ll find plans to craft all kinds of gear, from jetpacks to ray guns – even a foam shark suit?! It all helps you on your quest for a furrier future!

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.3 Postlude Days- £5.89

The final chapter of the 3-part series!

Set in a tavern in a fantasy world, you’ll laugh and cry in this slightly naughty love-harem romantic comedy adventure game.

Signs of the Sojourner – £17.99

Signs of the Sojourner is a narrative card game about connecting with people. Your deck is your character, reflecting your experiences and shaping your relationships.

You take over your mother’s store after her death, traveling to diverse locations to acquire goods for the shop. Along the way, you’ll encounter optimistic stories, compassionate characters, and delightful surprises in a world where climate change has made life hard.

Cargo Crew Driver – £10.79

As a member of the Cargo Crew you will be tasked with helping port workers with their day to day operations. Learn to drive a set of unique vehicles required to complete all of the missions. In this line of work you will explore the port area, enter ships berthed there, move around cargo and try to do everything as quickly as possible.

The game features a realistic port environment, where you are one of the workers. You will have to look out for traffic, watch out for cranes and other port equipment. You will drive a selection of different cars, including a forklift, a pickup truck, a trailer truck and even a police car.

Uchu Shinshuchu – £5.59

Charm the aliens with the power of kiss.

A platformer with 51 stages.

Sumatra: Fate of Yandi – £4.99

Lost and alone in the jungle after a terrible landslide, Yandi must find his way home to his beloved partner Adiratna.

Many dangers and secrets will be revealed as he makes his way through vast expanses of unexplored forest and desolate wasteland.

Join Yandi on his epic quest, will he even make it out alive?

Explosionade DX – £5.39

All your friends are storming the Horronym Fortress but Colonel Bouche left you to guard the supply depot. Disregarding orders you open the depot to find a gigantic, prototype mech.

Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan ～Spot the Differences with Everyone～ – £4.99

Up to 4 players can play!

Crank the fun up to eleven with this spot the difference extravaganza!

Enjoy non-stop dialogue every time you play!

Many characters from the “Osyaberi” games make their appearance!

The “Chigatan” game that anyone and everyone will enjoy playing, whether alone or with family!

Time to test your brain by spotting the differences!

Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition – £8.99

Mia Faircroft returns in this thrilling new hidden object adventure! When the untimely demise of one William MacDougal leaves his castle without an heir, Mia is called on to the humble little town of Glen Kinnoch to retrace his past and find his relatives. Uncover long-lost secrets through beautifully rendered hidden object scenes, piece together art and history in engaging minigames, and help the townsfolk find a new future in Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch!

In rays of the Light – £7.19

There is only you, the abandoned remains of a former life and the flourishing nature that feels great in the absence of man. This world is both gloomy and empty, but so incredibly beautiful.

“In rays of the Light” is an atmospheric author’s parable about our place in this world, life and death. Explore a mysterious territory filled with a variety of details that reveal the story. Solve logic puzzles and study text messages along the way.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – £14.89

It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back Maggie and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition – £34.99

Now on Nintendo Switch™, tackle hilarious missions and defeat epic bosses in the Weirding Woods, Mount Steep, and Neighborville Town Center to collect medals and unlock outrageous outfits. Party with up to three friends and goof around in Giddy Park or dive into some 8v8 multiplayer in Turf Takeover, vanquishing opponents, blasting gnome bombs, bouncing on pink ooze – it’s the most fun you’ll have since sliced bread.

Take your system anywhere, and prepare to kick some grass offline and online in a plant-on-zombie conflict that will take you to the outer edges of Neighborville and back again!

Olympic Boxing – £7.99

Fight with a variety of devastating punches. Feel every hook jab and uppercut with intuitive and responsive controls. Olympic Boxing brings you all the sensations of real boxing competitions.

Put your boxing skills to test and challenge competitors from all over the world. Fight for your country in the boxing tournament and win the gold medal. Challenge your friends and family in two-player mode.

Featuring stunning graphics animations and sounds this boxing game will provide you with hours of intense fun.

