Out this week: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, Harvest Moon: One World, Kill It With Fire, Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition, 3 out of 10, more

March is looking a little sketchy for major new releases, especially if we bear in mind the negative reaction to the recent Balan Wonderworld demo. Plenty of indies and smaller titles are out to see us through until busier times, thankfully, with this week dishing up a few titbits.

THQ Nordic’s Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 features improved physics, deeper exploration, 28 fan favourite trucks, new online modes and five outdoor locations to thrash around in. “I want to go to Camp Crushmore. Take me there right now!”

Yakuza: Like A Dragon heads to PS5, in all its turn-based glory, while Mortal Shell gets a next-gen update. Two Point Hospital is back too with a new Jumbo Edition.

The Switch also gets Harvest Moon: One World – which features five locations spliced together, resulting in ice and desert worlds just a few steps apart – and a director’s cut of Sea of Solitude with new gyroscope controls, a rewritten script, and improvements galore.

On the indie side of things there’s Kill It With Fire – an offbeat, low poly, spider hunt with over-the-top weapons and warped humour. Viewed from first-person, it’s centred around beating challenges. Could be a sleeper hit, this.

Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition on brings back one of the better Mega CD FMV shooters, while 3 out of 10 is an interactive sitcom about a development studio struggling to make a breakout hit. This first episode gained a positive reception on PC.

Then there’s the colourful 3D platformer Mail Mole, the multiformat pixel art precision platformer Sir Lovelot, and the seafaring adventure Under the Jolly Roger (nee Tempest) on Xbox One. PS5 owners can also grab new release Maquette as a PS Plus freebie. Result!

Next week: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Switch), Apex Legends (Switch), Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4, Doodle Devil: 3volution, SELF: Where’s my father, Heaven Dust, and GENSOU SkyDrift.