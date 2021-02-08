Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood scrapes into UK top 40

Nintendo dominates the UK chart another week with top ten that remains mostly unchanged.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops the chart with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War following behind for a second week running.

Ring Fit Adventure climbs from #7 to #4 while Minecraft on Switch rounds-off the top five.

The evergreen GTA V is at #6, down from #4. Just Dance 2021 rises to #7, FIFA 21 dashes from #10 to #8, while Super Mario 3D All-Stars stays put at #9.

Then at #10 it’s a top ten re-entry for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, up from #12.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales departs the top ten, swinging from #5 to #12.

Military shooter/slasher hybrid Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood was the sole new entry, arriving at #36. It seems the PS5 version was the biggest selling, although don’t quote us on that – it’s simply missing from both the PS4 and Xbox One charts.