Hitman 3, Bezier: Second Edition, Redout: Space Assault, Spinny’s Journey and more hit the Switch

Good news for all the ‘stay at home’ gamers on lockdown – it’s another busy week for the Switch eShop with plenty of new releases to purchase from the comfort of your sofa. Or perhaps bathtub.

Hitman 3 arrived the same day as the PS4/Xbox versions, which is no mean feat, but there’s a caveat – it’s a cloud version that’ll only be as good as your connection. Thankfully, there’s a demo version to see how it runs on your set-up.

The Switch also gets Redout: Space Assault, an on-rails space shooter in the style of Star Fox and Starlink. It first arrived on Apple Arcade in 2019 to reasonable reviews. We imagine it has seen additional work since. If you’re wondering why the name sounds familiar, that’s because it shares a universe with the 2016 futuristic racer of the same name.

Plenty of games with retro flair are upon us too – more so than usual. Bezier: Second Edition is a promising and hyperactive twin-stick shooter with unexpected themes of “evolution and god, family and love.” If you’re curious, grab it now – it’s launching with a 75% off discount.

Spinny’s Journey takes inspiration of the early GBA puzzler KuruKuru Kururin, meanwhile, involving navigating a constantly spinning stick through maze-like environments filled with springs and other gizmos. The PC version from late last year was given a thumbs up on Steam.

Missile Dancer is a new vertical shooter resembling the 32-bit era, Ghostanoid puts a ghoulish twist on the Breakout/Arkanoid formula, Shing! offers four-player 2D ninja battles, while Unspottable is a couch party game based around blending in with AI crowds. Less murderous than Hitman 3, we’d wager.

As always, the full list of new releases is below. Incidentally, Turrican Flashback may make a surprise appearance – the retro collection appeared on PSN yesterday. If not this week, then almost certainly next.

New Switch eShop releases

HITMAN 3 – Cloud Version

Agent 47 returns in HITMAN 3, the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy.

Red Colony – £6.29

After a mad scientist experiments with all kinds of DNA, a deadly virus infects his staff and turns them into blood-thirsty zombies.

Maria is a researcher trapped in the turmoil who desperately searches for her daughter before it is too late.

The secrets she finds during her escape from the colony will make her fight a stronger enemy than the wicked virus… Despair.

Redout: Space Assault – £TBA

Redout: Space Assault is arcade space battle, coupling the trademark Redout adrenaline with the thrill of combat. Outsmart, outmanoeuvre, overpower, outclass your opponents in lightning-fast, adrenaline-inducing single-player space combat.

Dadish 2 – £8.19

After an impromptu “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” goes awry, Dadish sets off to find his missing children. Along the way he’ll wade through swamps, ride rockets, climb a big tree, and even visit outer space! Help reunite Dadish with his missing kids in this charming and challenging platforming adventure.

Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection – £11.99

The game is inspired by classic roguelike games which include 100% procedural-generated maps and permadeath.

These features play an important part in making this game tense with the feeling of dread & terror as you walk the hallways of the dungeon.

Every time you play, the dungeons are randomised which guarantees unlimited replay value.

The game is simple. Get through each dungeon by surviving the horrors that lurk deep within and making your way to the exit.

Danger Gazers – £8.09

Unlock new heroes and relics as you try to conquer the wasteland, master the skills, decisions and patience. Luck is not on your side. It’s all about replayability and maximum randomization. Procedurally generated levels? Check. Random map generation? Check. Random events? Check. Tons of guns and items? Double check!

Olympic Table Tennis – £4.99

Challenge many AI levels opponents in this table tennis simulation and win the Olympic Tournament!

Olympic Table Tennis is a new way of playing table tennis, totally different from other table tennis games on store: here, the paddle follows the ball, you concentrate on where you want to send it and the lift effect to apply.

The goal is to leave the computer away from the ball.

Full 3D, the game is driven by an highly realistic physics engine.

6 different paddles to choose from each with their own physical characteristics.

Spinny’s Journey – £10.99

Tales of a Space Explorer and how he escaped from Planet Earth

Spinny, an alien explorer, arrives on Planet Earth. It is inhabited by a bipedal civilization whose architectural excellence is among the most beautiful in the galaxy. Amazed, our hero wanders from city to city.

Spinny, although a skilled explorer, has mistakenly forgotten a small detail when coming to this planet. Things on Earth are gigantic compared to him: he is indeed not no bigger than a peanut.

This error is causing him a lot of trouble. A terrifying sparrow attacks him and tears off several parts of his spaceship. After this incident, Spinny takes his emergency propellers and goes to find the lost parts of his spaceship in order to rebuild it.

Help Spinny to find his way through mazes, dodge traps and fix his spaceship to get back home.

Spinny’s Journey is a challenging 2D action-puzzle game. You’ll fly with his emergency propeller and search for the pieces to repair his spaceship.

The game will challenge your skills and resilience with its simple-to-learn and hard-to-master gameplay.

Shinobi Blade – £8.90

Shinobi Blade is an action-packed game, lets you play the role of a teenage ninja who sneaked out of the Dojo, before mastering all the ninja skills.

You’ll learn what it is to truly be a ninja, be silent, agile and smart to outwit your opponents in 30 gorgeous missions. You need to be agile to avoid meat grinders/poison traps, street smart to solve puzzles/unlock gates.

You possess skills such as jump, climb, deadly Katana slashes, lightning-fast shuriken to carve up hordes of gruesome monsters. Upgrade these great skills to overcome all dangers and challenges to complete all the missions.

Final showdown with the demon bosses Charybdis, Minotaur and Vampire Kid to become the true master ninja demon slayer!!!

Little Squire’s Quests – £8.99

Join Little Squire’s Quests to help our hero save the princess in the best pin rescue game. Your task is simple, just pull the pins, kill monsters, rescue the princess, collect treasure and complete the level.

Sharpen your brain and improve intelligence by playing pull the pin puzzle game, you will always find it fascinating and engaging from start to finish.

Many quests await you in our pull the pin game. Kill demons, kill spiders, pass lava, hunt for treasures, save the princess. Test your wits by solving 100’s of challenging brain puzzles.

The beautiful princess and treasure chests are waiting for you to rescue and collect, let’s play now!

What are you waiting for? quick go download now and play Little Squire’s Quests – and begin your journey of the best pull the pins game today!

Lost Lands: Dark Overlord (free to play)

Susan had just stepped away to answer the phone, but when she returned she saw something pulling her son Jimmy through a shimmering portal. It closed before she could pull him back. To save him, she must find a way to this other world. Before Susan lies a world that no one else has ever seen before… a world where magic is real and anything is possible. Find out who took Jimmy and what they want in Lost Lands: Dark Overlord!

War Truck Simulator – £7.19

Hello soldier, you are a representative of a special military group that operates on enemy territory! Get behind the wheel of a military truck for special tasks! There are many different missions ahead of you, saving defenseless and injured civilians, and taking part in armed conflicts! Hope you are ready. Get ready for challenging missions! Get in and gasp!

Otti: The House Keeper – £7.19

Otti: house keeper is a game about defending your house from thieves and uninvited guests. Help Otti, a thief in the past, to get rid of ghosts of the past. Otti was cursed and can’t contact with humans, so use traps, mechanism and logic to save Otti live and his gold. Every level – is a new building and specially designed puzzle, use your reaction and ingenuity to solve it.

Fully playable with touchscreen!

All Walls Must Fall – A Tech-Noir Tactics Game – £8.99

Berlin, November 2089: The Cold War never ended. For 150 years both sides have used time manipulation technology to observe and counter each other’s every move. Now this fragile state of affairs is approaching a breaking point, as a rogue nuclear strike will send the world into turmoil. Both sides have scrambled to send agents back in time to find who is behind the attack and how to prevent it. If they fail, the whole world will turn to ash, forever.

All Walls Must Fall is an isometric tactics game where actions happen to the pulsing beat of the music. You control time travelling secret agents as they jump and loop through a single night in the city of Berlin. Using a pausable real-time system, carefully plan your decisions and use powerful time manipulation abilities to your advantage, as you carry out your mission in the shadows or in plain sight. Levels are procedurally recombined, giving All Walls Must Fall a highly replayable campaign structure, while still offering individually crafted components and set-pieces.

Ghostanoid – £6.29

We are very good at our job, but this time we are faced with tiny, evil and quick-witted ghosts. Somebody has to be able to handle them. Who else could it be if not you? You can do it for sure.

Ghosts are very fond of their houses and they won’t give up without a fight. They will throw things at you, trying to rebuild their home and interfering with your productive work in every possible way. And the shaman ghost … I’d better not say anything about it, he is a pure demon.

To complete the task you will be given a new super-durable platform with advanced kinetic ball system of demolition. Accompanying documents are attached. And there is also … well, there is also a contract which must be fulfilled. Our specialist is already at the place and will fill you in on everything.

Briefly speaking, you are looking at 3 diverse worlds, with unique houses and surrounding, 78 levels include 3 secret ones, and 13 different improvers and worseners that sometimes turn the platform into a weapon of destruction and other times into a clumsy snail.

Use all of your strength, skill, attentiveness and speed of reaction to show the annoying ghosts who’s in charge of the house. In our line of work the most important thing is not to miss anything and then you’ll get the recognition, respect and glowing recommendations based on the results of finished jobs.

Bezier: Second Edition – £19.99

Bezier is a twin-stick blaster set inside a vast computer built deep underground. The story traces the principal’s escape from this “”Noah’s Ark”” gone wrong. A simple shooter on the surface, the deeper narrative pulls in his relationship between evolution and god, family and love. These themes question his motives, force him to confront what is real, and lead him to salvation.

Powered by BezierSynth technology, traditional rendering is renounced in favour of a fluid aesthetic guided by story elements and player interaction, while an 80 minute soundtrack blends together orchestra, synthesizers and many ethnic instruments to drive the drama through fifteen dynamic game zones.

Sally Face – £11.69

Delve into an unsettling adventure following a boy with a prosthetic face, as he uses his handheld video game system to speak with the dead and learn their stories. After a string of mysterious murders, Sal and his three friends discover something truly sinister casting shadows over their small town.

EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK- – £28.79

Dark Fantasy X Campus Love Adventure coming to Nintendo Switch™ with full voice acting and switchable language (English & Japanese)!!

A forbidden campus love story across races, between Cloé and the other Residents of the Dark.

Our heroine, Cloé, was born and raised in a caged town behind tall fences.

All of the residents of this town are zombies, like Cloé.

Daily life in this town is peaceful… Apart from the many suicides.

Cloé has always wished to learn more about the outside world, and one day… Cloé receives an admission notice for a prestigious school, only enrolled by the elites of various races.

The Game is ON – £4.99

The Game is ON is a puzzle game where you have to move things and click around until the situation on the screen matches some well known phrase or idiom from the English language. By solving the puzzles, you get jigsaw pieces. Collect enough pieces to unlock extra levels. You can also get jigsaw pieces by solving the puzzles in least possible moves and by finding pieces hidden in levels. Some are hidden behind other objects or produced after you manipulate buttons or other things on the screen.

Unspottable – £9.99

Unspottable is a competitive couch party game where you need to punch your friends before they punch you.

Blend in the crowd of AI characters, hunt down the other players and use the many different environment specific rules to win the game.

Missile Dancer – £8.99

Missiles! Missiles! And more missiles!

Avoid the enemy missiles and destroy their flagship aircrafts with yours!

Soar the skies on your fighter jet in this action-packed vertically scrolling shooter.

Expand your radar and lock on your enemies to shoot them down with a mighty missile strike! You can increase the range of your lock-on radar and the number of missiles with bonus items after defeating enemies. Don’t be hit!

And be careful! Your guns won’t take the enemies down! They’re your best option against the incoming attacks!

Two game modes: Arcade and Against the clock. Complete the story like in the old time arcade machines, or try your best score in 3-minute score attack.

Don’t play alone! You can play local co-op in the same Nintendo Switch. Double the fun!

Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge – £5.99

Jump or Die!

AIR BOUNCE – THE JUMP ‘N’ RUN CHALLENGE is a fast-paced crazy difficult sometimes rage-inducing 3d first-person platformer. Are you ready for the challenge?

Shing! – £17.99

Join a band of wisecracking warriors in a bloody adventure through the land of mythical monsters and mysterious machines.

FEATURES:

Play solo or with friends: up to 4 players in local co-op

Experience immersive and intuitive controls: right analog stick controls your weapon giving you instant access to extensive moveset

Enjoy gameplay that never gets old: master the multilayered combat, overcome clever enemies and face epic bosses

Experiment with freestyle combat system: mix and match combos, switch characters on the fly and turn enemy abilities against them

Witness the glory of beat-em-up 2.0

Jiffy – £1.79

Key Features:

44 challenging levels

5 bosses

Endless Mode: Procedural endless level generation

Battle Mode: One room, endless enemies

Great gameplay mechanics and tight controls

Change your theme color

Chess Royal – £2.69

In this game you can play chess against powerful chess engine or face-to-face against your friends. If you want to play against the engine, choose the strength of it so you can be challenged appropriatelly.

In the Puzzle Tower, your objective is to find solution to the presented chess problems.

GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 5.5 – £13.49

Several years after Yuuji Kazami and his friends fought for their lives in a fierce battle, a new generation of heroines gather at Mihama Academy, which has been reinstated as a ‘specialist training school’.

Taking place in the same world as The Fruit of Grisaia, new characters bring an exciting fresh take in Volume 5.5 of this brand new series!

This thrilling story, which unfolds at the reborn Mihama Academy, will undoubtedly excite not only those who have played previous releases, but those who are new to the series as well!

Loot Hero DX – £4.99

Plow through monsters and become hero in this epic fantasy quest! A legendary Dragon is haunting the lands. Towns are set ablaze, and dark magic power resurrects the evil creatures of the world.

A hero is needed to travel to the corners of the lands and slay the beast to restore peace. Charge valiantly into battle against increasingly difficult enemies, collect XP and loot, buy better equipment, level up, and do it all over again!

This game boasts a huge number of enemies for you to take down, while building up a cache of gold, feats, and a bestiary full of monsters to hunt.

Frodoric The Driver – £4.49

Frodoric is a Belgian shepherd who has run out of his favorite cigarettes. Due to the regulations set by the government and national health care, the Tobacco Store is far away and requires him to embark on a journey through hundreds of locations. Hop in the car with your best friend Furcat (persian cat) and drive!

Dark Sauce – £4.49

Dark Sauce is a cubical platforming game that delivers everything the true gamer needs: colourful 3D graphics with voxels, challenging levels, memorable NPCs, dungeons, dragons and valuable loot!

Delve deep into the dungeon full with villainous monsters and lethal traps. Mountains of gold will be your reward, but beware — ancient and dangerous dragon relentlessly guards them.

Take this challenge if you dare. You’ll have to overcome complex levels and take down the powerful dragon, who keeps gold treasures safe. And one more thing — you don’t have any super-abilities. You are just a small piggy who ventured deep into the dark and dangerous dungeon. Try to survive it!

Colorful Colore – £2.69

For us, there are two foundations to a wonderful puzzle title:

1/ SIMPLE YET CHALLENGING

In each level, the goal is never far… The path, though, is a real maze. Choose a direction and avoid the walls not matching your color. It’s easy at first, but quickly gets tricky with clever level design and new mechanics such as switches and teleporters. Solving all 50 stages is an achievement to be proud of!

We’re confident that Colorful Colore will tease your brain in various and unique ways to ultimately deliver this awesome sense of reward.

2/ FEELS GOOD

A lot of love and attention to details have been given to the presentation. Colorful animations, immersive visuals and sound effects, cool music… The experience is both vibrant and clean, stimulating and relaxing, offering the perfect environment for your satisfying puzzle-solving time!

CATTCH – £6.29

Amazing! You’ve finally found something you really needed! Colourful and enthralling platform game with the bold anthropomorphic animal as protagonist! Meet the Cattch!

Cattch is the cat with a classy jersey! He acts just like you, and when he gets to chill he loves to spend his time watching TV. But he won’t stay out of trouble when things go south and his friends are attacked by villains.

Embark on an epic and dangerous journey accompanied by dexterity, agility and keen mind. If you don’t have any of those, it’s not a big deal, because Cattch will surely help you to catch up!

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden – £13.49

Discover and investigate a forgotten underwater city built in an intriguing Art-Deco style. This former utopia hides many spine-chilling secrets and supernatural forces, the remains of which still lurk in every corner. Face the ancient evil that is hiding in the deepest chambers of the city of Eden.

During your exploration of this Eden beneath this sea, you will solve cleverly designed minigames and find hidden objects or play a special minigame as an alternative.

Hold your breath and dive into the game to experience the wonders of the underworld for yourself.

ADVERSE – £4.79

ADVERSE is a first-person shooter platformer with a fluid movement system, set in an idyllic universe, in which players have to fight through enemies spanning eight unique worlds and 40 different levels. It is the latest project in the Loneminded catalogue, keeping true to the brand by being a fun, competitive platformer with in-game leaderboards with the addition of a multi-layered scoring system.

Gradiently – £4.49

Gradiently – casual color puzzle game for everyone.

Reorder tiles in a way they will form perfect gradient.

400 beautiful hand-tuned gradients

Minimal art style

Full touch screen support

Relaxing soundtrack

Dirt Bike Insanity – £7.19

Sit behind the handlebar and race against opponents on many specially prepared tracks located in the different sceneries.

The game has both large outdoor and indoor areas to explore, tracks are filled with different sets of hills, bumps, ramps and turns.

Start a race and win it to unlock new maps and earn money to buy new dirt bikes. The game offers both race and free ride modes.

LET’S GO, let the race begin!

Balancelot – £7.99

In this satirical medieval fantasy tale, a poor squire dreams to attend and conquer the kingdom’s jousting tournament. But because he’s poor, he cannot even afford a horse. However the unicycle happens to be close enough so the epic journey may begin!

Use your skills to balance the clumsy but fully functional unicycle.

Crush your enemies, drive them before you and hear the lamentation of your one-wheeler!

Legend of Numbers – £2.69

In this numbers world, use simple match and merge functions to navigate the numbers and your own wisdom to create a legend for them! Come explore the hundreds of fun, exciting levels just waiting to be played!

Next week: Cyber Shadow, Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space, Gods Will Fall, Burn! SuperTrucks, Ziggy the Chaser, Project Starship X, The Dark Eye: Memoria, The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, Heaven’s Vault, Golden Force, Disjunction, Save Farty, Olija, The Choice of Life: Middle Ages, Sword of the Necromancer, Colossus Down, and TOHU,