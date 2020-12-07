Immortals: Fenyx Rising enters UK chart at #11

Ubisoft’s new IP Immortals: Fenyx Rising is the only new entry in this week’s UK top 40, arriving at a slightly disappointing #11.

It made #20 in both the PS4 and Switch charts while failing to make the Xbox top 20 entirely. This doesn’t quite show the full story though – the PS5 version was the best-selling according to GI.biz, claiming 35% of sales.

The UK chart still comprises of physical sales too – it may have performed better digitally.

FIFA 21 holds onto the top spot, followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a second week running.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla climbed to #4 while the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales sticks around at 6. The TV advertised Just Dance 2021 then had a strong week, surging from #10 to #7 thanks to a sales boost.

Minecraft on Switch stayed put at #8, as did Super Mario 3D All-Stars at #9.

Then at #10 it’s Marvel’s Avengers, down from #7 after enjoying Black Friday promotions.