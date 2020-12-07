Out this week: Cyberpunk 2077, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Call of the Sea, Temtem, Space Invaders Forever, more

Here’s the cherry on top of an exceedingly warped year – the biggest release of 2020 is also the final major release, arriving days before Christmas. Cyberpunk 2077 is no ordinary game, however – first announced during E3 2012, it has seen a development cycle spanning an entire console generation and beyond.

After an estimated nine years (not to mention several delays) CD Projekt’s magnum opus is finally with us this week. We’re giddy with excitement while remaining a touch apprehensive – games with a long gestation period tend to be sketchy in places, with old tech mixed with new. It’s a shame there’s no dedicated PS5 version, but that’s perhaps too much to ask.

The Xbox also gets the promising Call of the Sea – a visually impressive otherworldly adventure set in the 1930s South Pacific, offering a tropical island to explore and a lost civilisation to discover. It’s launching on Game Pass, meaning there’s no reason not to dive in.

From cutting edge to old skool – Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 heads to all formats, including PS5, while the Space Invaders Forever collection descends onto PS4 and Switch. Both are available digitally and at retail.

There’s Sometimes You’s I,AI too – a top-down space shooter leagues ahead of its predecessor Stellatum – and a belated Xbox release of the Switch’s Panzer Dragoon Remake.

A couple of monster battlers are also upon us. Temtem makes the jump from PC to PS5 as an early access release, being a fully-fledged 3D online affair. The PC version gained much critical praise. The multiformat Monster Sanctuary is a 2D side-scroller, meanwhile, being similar to Terraria visually. Trailers can be found below.

Over on the Switch, Ori and The Will of The Wisps and Ori and The Blind Forest both receive belated retail releases. At £39.99 each, we’re guessing they’re aimed squarely at collectors.

Next week: MXGP 2020, Nioh 2: The First Samurai, Colossus Down, SYNTHETIK: Ultimate, Elemental War TD, 60 Seconds! Reatomized, and 60 Parsecs!