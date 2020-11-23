Out this week: Out of Space: Couch Edition, My Aunt is a Witch, Mad Tower Tycoon, Strike Force 2 – Terrorist Hunt, BFF or Die, more

It was inevitable that the new release deluge would eventually come to a trickle. We just didn’t expect it to happen so suddenly – this week belongs to the indies, with only a couple of big-name titles due. Specifically, Just Dance 2021 on PS5 and Cobra Kai on Switch.

Out of Space: Couch Edition invites you to move into a new home…in space. It’s sci-fi take on Moving Out, more or less, with co-op. My Aunt is a Witch heads to all formats too, being a visual novel with point ‘n click puzzle elements.

The rest of the week’s releases are mostly belated conversions. The well-received pixel-art roguelike Star Renegades turns up on PS4, the over-the-top shooter Tesla Force charges onto Xbox, while the 2D adventure Towaga: Among Shadows makes the leap from Apple Arcade to consoles.

There’s BFF or Die too – a co-op puzzle game first released on Steam in 2018 – and the cult business sim Mad Tower Tycoon, which appears to be quite popular based on YouTube views alone. Some walkthroughs have close to half a million views. That’s out on Xbox this week.

The open-world shooter Strike Force 2 – Terrorist Hunt then comes to Switch and Xbox. Nothing to do with Strike Force Bowling on PS2, presumably.

We may see a few more PS4 games arrive – the PS Blog dropped their new release round-up a few months ago, making it tricky to find out what’s coming to PSN.

Next week sees a shower of new releases, including Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising, Twin Mirror, and John Wick Hex. Plenty of other new games are due beyond that, including Cyberpunk 2077 – we’re in for a surprisingly busy December, by all accounts.

Next week: Immortals Fenyx Rising, Empire Of Sin, Chronos: Before the Ashes, Worms Rumble, Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5), Oniria Crimes, Wilfire, Nine Witches: Family Disruption, Haven, Twin Mirror, PHOGS!, Shoot 1UP DX, Duck Life Adventure, Ruinverse, DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, Guntastic, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise, Commandos 2 HD Remaster (Switch), John Wick Hex, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Switch), and Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack 2.