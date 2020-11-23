UK chart: Call of Duty has the last laugh

Last week saw Assassin’s Creed Valhalla claim the UK chart top spot, beating Call of Duty to pole position for the first time in over ten years. This week, the natural order is restored – Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War has risen to no.1.

In terms of placings, the arrival of the PS5 hasn’t impacted the chart a great deal, with Spider-Man: Miles Morales – the best selling PS5 launch title – remaining at #3.

FIFA 21 climbed to #2 while Valhalla dropped to #4.

At #5 it’s a new entry for Fortnite: Last Laugh Bundle. This DC skin pack is selling well on all formats – even the PS5 release has performed well. Never underestimate a Fortnite skin pack, we guess.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity took #6. The Dynasty Warriors alike also bagged no.1 in the Switch chart, finally displacing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Watch Dogs: Legion is at #7 – up three places from #10.

The remaining top ten positions are then held by Nintendo titles with Animal Crossing: New Horizons at #8 followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft.

Early Black Friday deals have shaken up numerous releases elsewhere. Star Wars: Squadrons shot from #25 to #14, Marvel’s Avengers went from #18 to #12, while Spyro Reignited, Fallout 76 and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled all re-entered the lower end of the chart.

Fallout 76 is currently being given away free with select joypads at Argos, we kid you not.