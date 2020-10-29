Turrican Flashback returns (new trailer)

New consoles and their accompanying big-budget launch titles are upon us in a matter of weeks. Retro fans won’t be left wanting though with both Space Invaders Forever and Turrican Flashback due via ININ Games.

Today, we’re talking Turrican. Coming to PS4 and Switch soon, both at retail and digitally, Turrican Flashback brings together Turrican, Turrican II: The Final Fight, Mega Turrican and Super Turrican.

Factor 5’s Euro run ‘n gunners were hugely popular in the ‘90s on such formats as the Amiga and Mega Drive, pushing their respective systems hard with fancy effects and brilliant music.

These re-releases are being reworked by the original team at Factor 5 and preservation specialists Ratalaika Games, adding modern controls, a rewind ability, and screen filters and borders. Additionally, they can be played in full widescreen with minimal on-screen HUD elements.

Take a look at the new trailer below: