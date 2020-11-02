Out this week: DIRT 5, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story, Speed 3, Bakugan, Super Retro-Cade, more

Next week is one of the busiest in recent memory, eclipsing even the last few Christmases – according to GAME, over 40 new titles are due at retail alone. This week isn’t exactly the ‘calm before the new release storm’ however, with a handful of big hitters due.

Racing fans, in particular, are well catered for with Codemasters’ DIRT 5, EA’s Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – due on Switch next week – and Lion Castle’s arcadey Speed 3: Grand Prix.

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story – out on PS4, Xbox One and PC – has been flying under the radar somewhat. Based on the works of H.G. Wells, it’s a single-player stealth adventure set in the British countryside during the peak of the invasion. Crafting plays a large part, used here to create distractions to slip past the Martians.

New hardware is upon us too – the Super Retro-Cade has over 90 games built-in, retailing for around £60. The line-up is impressive, including Final Fight, Strider, Double Dragon, Mega Man 2, R-Type III, and four Joe & Mac games. The standalone system has been available in the US for a while, so you won’t have to look far to find hands-on impressions.

Then over on the Switch, there’s WayForward’s Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia, city builder Tropico 6, and the popular downhill biker Descenders. The PS4 gets belated releases of Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition and the well-received Lair of the Clockwork God, meanwhile.

New release showcase

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

DIRT 5

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia

Speed 3: Grand Prix

Red Rope Don’t Fall Behind

Memoranda

Switch ‘N’ Shoot

Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Edition

New multiformat releases

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story

DIRT 5

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

YesterMorrow

Switch ‘N’ Shoot

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Speed 3 – Grand Prix

New on PSN

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition

Lair of the Clockwork God

Faeria

New on Xbox One store

Autobahn Police Simulator 2

Ord

Knights and Bikes

Persephone

Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind

Crystal Ortha

Memoranda

Dark Sauce

Dead Dungeon

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia

Stardew Valley

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Cloudpunk

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix: We Rule the World

Tropico 6

Descenders

Next week: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Gears Tactics, KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Pathless, Demon’s Souls, Godfall, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Asterix & Obelix – XXL Collection, Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros, Let’s Sing 2021, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Switch), Bugsnax, Unturned, Just Dance 2021, XIII, The Falconeer, Bright Memory, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Observer: System Redux, Slide Stars, Tetris Effect: Connected, FUSER, Liftoff: Drone Racing, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition.