FIFA 21 holds onto no.1 while Cadence of Hyrule scrapes into the chart

It’s the lower end of the UK top 40 that sees the most action this week, with the belated retail release of Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer arriving at #37.

Such games as Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (at #31), Team Sonic Racing (at #33) and Astro Bot Rescue Mission (at #38) also made re-entries.

The top 10 is mostly unchanged, seeing only a minor shuffle. This means FIFA 21 claims the top spot for a third week. It’s about to face stiff competition, though – the anticipated Watch Dogs: Legion is out Friday.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains at #2, followed by Minecraft on Switch at #3.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe falls to #4 while Super Mario 3D All-Stars, now at #5, swaps places with Ring Fit Adventure. The multiformat Minecraft Dungeons then charges back into the top ten, rising from #11 to #7.

The rest of the top ten gives us a break from Switch releases, with Crash Bandicoot 4 at #8, GTA V at #9 and Marvel’s Avengers at #10, up two positions this week.

Just Dance 2020 and Star Wars Squadrons both depart the top ten, meanwhile.