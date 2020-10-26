Out this week: Watch Dogs: Legion, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Ghostrunner, Mad Rat Dead, Pacer, more

Watch_Dogs 2 didn’t exactly arrive to the warmest of receptions, selling only 80k copies during launch week compared to the estimated 380k units the original managed. All signs point to Watch Dogs: Legion being in a much stronger position – it’s far more anticipated than its predecessor.
Set in a dystopian post-Brexit London, it’s main innovation is the ability to recruit anybody you see. Yes, this includes the elderly. It’s time for some silver foxes to join DedSec.
It’s likely Pikmin 3 never managed to achieve the figures Nintendo wanted either, being a Wii U exclusive and all. This week it makes the jump to Switch in ‘deluxe’ form, featuring new modes, all DLC and other quality of life improvements. If you’re a fan of physical freebies, Amazon is throwing in a magnet sheet and a microfibre cloth.
Ghostrunner is bolting out the gate ahead of Cyberpunk 2077, this too being a cyberpunk affair. It’s a first-person slasher that’s fast-paced, with bullet dodging, wall running and more. The trailer managed to turn a lot of heads.
Then there’s Mad Rat Dead – a rhythm actioner with cartoon visuals, heading to both PS4 and Switch. The plot sees the critter redo his last day on Earth, pumping his still-beating heart in time with the music. Groovy but gross.
After a false start, futuristic racer Pacer should be with us too. The Xbox One also gets remasters of Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle and Grim Fandango, as well as a belated release of Star Wars Episode 1 Racer.
The multiformat Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues is this week’s licensed tie-in, looking a little too similar to Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn for our liking.
The Dark Pictures Anthology then gets its second slice of survival horror – Little Hope sees four college students and their teacher become stranded in an isolated town. It isn’t long until the past starts to haunt them.
Over in the world of retail releases, the jam-packed Dead Cells – The Prisoner’s Edition – retailing at £99.99 – arrives, as do the recently revealed Wolfenstein and Arkane collections.
New multiformat releases
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- The Dark Pictures Anthology – Little Hope
- Pacer
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- Ghostrunner
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
- NHL 94 Rewind
- Carto
- Visage
- Legends of Ethernal
New on PSN
- Dungreed
- The Bluecoats: North vs South
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- Umihara Kawase Fresh!
- Mad Rat Dead
- Auto Chess
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
New on Xbox One
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Axes
- Wunderling
- Star99
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted
- Case 2: Animatronics Survival
- Cube Raiders
- Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow
- Sweet Witches
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- Dead Cells – The Prisoner’s Edition
- Mad RAT Dead
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
- Super Puzzle Pack + 500 Puzzles
Next week: Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, DIRT 5 Amplified Edition, Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story, Speed 3 – Grand Prix, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, Crystal Ortha, L.O.L. Surprise! Remix: We Rule The World, Bakugan Champions Of Vestroia, Cafe Enchante, Faeria, Ponpu, YesterMorrow, and the Super Retro-Cade.