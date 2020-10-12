Out this week: Cloudpunk, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Torchlight III, 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, NHL 21, Cake Bash, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, more

The release schedule for the next few weeks is mostly formed of smaller and mid-tier titles, suggesting that publishers are keen to get their new games out and noticed before the Xbox Series X and PS5, along with their accompanying big-name games, arrive.

On this week’s agenda there’s Cloudpunk, entailing a shady delivery service in a vast cyberpunk city, the anticipated action RPG Torchlight III – with new base building elements – and the four-player party game Cake Bash.

NHL 21 is this week’s sporting update, the deluxe edition of which includes retro throwback NHL 94 Rewind. Monster Truck Championship then flies the flag for racing games, priding itself of being the first monster truck simulator.

Speaking of retro, 9 Monkeys of Shaolin offers scrolling beat’em up action while Shadow Gangs combines elements from 16-bit ninja games. Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD makes a belated Xbox One appearance too.

Then there’s The Jackbox Party Pack 7, which brings together five games – Quiplash 3, The Devils and the Details, Champ’d Up, Talking Points, and the pop culture inspired Blather ‘Round.

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, meanwhile, looks like one of the better licensed games of recent times, focusing on multiplayer. It has a campaign mode too, spread across 17 missions. If that doesn’t take your fancy, 3D battler Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed heads to Switch.

New G.I. Joe and Zoids games in the same week – what are the chances, eh?

It’s also a busy week for Switch retail releases with the real-life Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Prinny 1.2: Exploded and Reloaded Just Desserts Edition, and Sayonara Wild Hearts due.

New release showcase

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Monster Truck Championship

NHL 21

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout

Robotics Notes Double Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Torchlight III

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Raji: An Ancient Epic

This is the Zodiac Speaking

Cake Bash

Re:Turn – One Way Trip

Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed

New multiformat releases

Monster Truck Championship

NHL 21

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Aquanox Deep Descent

Cake Bash

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Torchlight III

Cloudpunk

This is the Zodiac Speaking

Space Crew

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Re:Turn – One Way Trip

New on PSN

Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital

Robotics;Notes Double Pack

Robotics;Notes Elite

Robotics;Notes DaSH

Doodle God: Evolution

New on Xbox One store

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Shadow Gangs

Foregone

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

Brotherhood United

Brunswick Pro Billiards

Monster Prom: XXL

Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes

Dustoff Z

Tears of Avia

Two Parsecs From Earth

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD

New Switch retail releases

Switch eShop round-up coming Thursday

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout

Prinny 1.2: Exploded and Reloaded Just Desserts Edition

Tin & Kuna

My Universe – School Teacher

Kunai

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid: Collector’s Edition

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Next week: DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One, Pumpkin Jack, Transformers: Battlegrounds, Asterix & Obelix XXL – Romastered, Supermarket Shriek (PS4/Switch), Amnesia: Rebirth, HyperBrawl Tournament, Outpost Delta, Bladed Fury, A Tale of Paper, ScourgeBringer, Galacide, BH Trials, Clea, Lord of the Click, Ray’s the Dead, and Supraland.