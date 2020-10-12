FIFA 21 scores a UK no.1, becoming the fastest-selling game of 2020 so far

Effortlessly claiming the UK chart top spot, FIFA 21 has become the fastest-selling game of 2020 so far, beating previous record-holders The Last of Us: Part Two and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

GI.biz reports physical sales were down 42% over FIFA 20, however. This isn’t just down to the popularity of digital downloads, but also gamers likely holding off until the next-gen updates arrive.

EA also claims position 2 in the chart with Star Wars: Squadrons. Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time – last week’s chart-topper – fell to #3, while the next four positions are held by Switch titles: Animal Crossing, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Minecraft (respectively.)

The multiformat Minecraft Dungeons falls to #8, Marvel’s Avengers tumbles to #9 – down four places – while Ring Fit Adventure climbs to #10.

Mafia Trilogy and Mafia Definitive Edition both depart the top ten, meanwhile, with the former at #14 and the latter now at 27.