UK chart sees four new arrivals, with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time coming out on top

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Star Wars: Squadrons battled for chart dominance over the weekend, ultimate resulting in Activision taking the coveted UK chart top spot.

EA’s not-quite-full-price space shooter had to settle for #2. It did, however, claim no.1 in the Xbox One chart, further proving that the PlayStation is the natural home of the bandicoot.

GI.biz reports physical sales of Crash Bandicoot 4 and Star Wars: Squadrons were nowhere close to matching those of Crash N. Sane Trilogy and The Fallen Order. This isn’t much of a surprise – Squadrons lacks the mass appeal of The Fallen Order, and N. Sane Trilogy had good old gooey nostalgia behind it, being the first Crash game in yonks.

Crash Bandicoot 4 and Star Wars: Squadrons will both likely prove to be steady sellers of the festive period, the former especially. Digital sales may paint a brighter picture too.

Making way for the new releases, Super Mario 3D All-Stars falls to #3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons holds onto #4 while Marvel’s Avengers drops from #2 to #5.

The ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe falls to #6, meanwhile.

The rest of the top ten has us seeing double – Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons claim #7 and #8, while Mafia Definitive Edition and Mafia Trilogy take #9 and #10.

The top 40 sees another two new arrivals much further down – the belated retail release of Untitled Goose Game causes a mild commotion at #34, shortly followed by Shaun the Sheep: Home Sheep Home on Switch at #36. Argos are bundling the Switch with the latter currently, giving explanation to its chart position. It’s also #18 in the Switch chart, incidentally.