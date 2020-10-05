Out this week: FIFA 21, The Survivalists, RIDE 4, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Foregone, more

Further proving that ‘big game season’ is upon us, this Friday sees the release of a potential Christmas no.1 – the almighty FIFA.
FIFA 21 bolsters the Volta mode with five new areas, two new modes (Volta Squads and Feature Battles), a revamp career mode with a new match simulation mode – in which plans can be changed mid-game – and new training features. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are due at an unspecified later date. Sadly, the Switch version is once again a Legacy Edition.
RIDE 4 launches this week and will also be getting a next-gen upgrade in the future. Features include a new Endurance mode, dynamic weather, assets created via 3D scanning, and neural AI that mimics human behaviour. Lag free online play is also promised.
Team 17’s The Survivalists is easily the week’s biggest indie release. If you can still class Team 17 as an indie outfit, that is. Set in The Escapists universe, it entails resource management on a desert island, complete with trainable monkeys. We’re hoping for at least one Wilson volleyball reference.
Other indies for this week include the loot-packed 2D action-platformer Foregone, turn-based tactical RPG Ikenfell – which stars troublesome magic students – and the free-to-play PSVR battler Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena.
A couple more games for the younger crowd are upon us too – Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix brings 12 characters together, including real-life actress JoJo Siwa, along with 70 bonus pit crew characters. 28 tracks feature, some of which are remastered tracks from the original. Then there’s Ben 10: Power Trip, which has parent pleasing local split-screen co-op.
Think we’ll hold out for next week’s G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout instead. Yo Joe!
FIFA 21
RIDE 4
The Survivalists
Ikenfell
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
Next week: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, NHL 21, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Monster Truck Championship, Torchlight III, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, Onee Chanbara Origin, Cloudpunk, This is the Zodiac Speaking, Space Crew, Raji: An Ancient Epic, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, Cake Bash, Aquanox Deep Descent, Amnesia: Rebirth, Robotics; Notes Double Pack, Prinny 1.2: Exploded and Reloaded Just Desserts Edition, Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed, 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, Tin & Kuna, Truck Driver (Switch), and My Universe – School Teacher.