Out this week: Mafia: Definitive Edition, Going Under, CastleStorm II, Port Royale 4, Tennis World Tour 2, more

The recent Mafia II remaster left a lot to be desired, adding all-new glitches to a decade-old game. Thankfully, Mafia: Definitive Edition looks a whole lot slicker – this a full-on remake, right down to completely redesigning some areas so they’re more authentic to the era. We’re curiously excited.

The rest of this week’s new release assortment is something of an odd bag. There’s Going Under, a brightly coloured and promising dungeon crawler with a twist – it has a modern setting, taking place in the basements of bankrupted tech start-up companies. Who knows what you’ll find within their basements?

That’s joined by medieval tower defence CastleStorm II, the long time coming sequel to the Zen’s sleeper hit indie. Port Royale 4 sets sail too. This isn’t a franchise new to consoles – the last Portal Royale graced PS3/Xbox 360 way back in 2012. Set in the 17th century, it entails a battle to rule over the Caribbean seas by becoming either a pirate or trader.

Cutesy factory sim Little Big Workshop on Xbox One should be worth a look too – the PC version went down rather well. Nexomon: Extinction is another belated Xbox release, offering Pokemon-style monster battling.

Retro shooter Ginga Force then heads to PS4. Those who investigated the Xbox 360 import scene may recall this one. Tennis World Tour 2 is this week’s sporting update, meanwhile.

New release showcase

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Port Royale 4

Going Under

Tennis World Tour 2

CastleStorm II

New multiformat releases

Port Royale 4

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia Trilogy

Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

Tennis World Tour 2

Unrailed!

Dungreed

Going Under

New on PSN

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Big Bobby Car: The Big Race

Genshin Impact

Ginga Force

New on Xbox One Store

Halo 3: ODST Firefight

The Drone Racing League Simulator

CastleStorm II

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure

Jet Set Knights

Tears of Avia

Nexomon: Extinction

Sentinels of Freedom

Shotgun Farmers

Little Big Workshop

New Switch retail releases

Switch eShop round-up coming Thursday

PGA Tour 2K21

Troll Hunters Defenders Of Arcadia

Big Bobby Car: The Big Race

Winter Sports Games

Adam’s Venture Origin

Next week: Star Wars: Squadrons, The Walking Dead Onslaught, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Let’s Sing Queen, Bartlow’s Dread Machine, Commander ’85, Stormbreaker, Projection: First Light, Re:Turn – One Way Trip, Until You Fall, and Warsaw.