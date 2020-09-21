Out this week: Mafia: Definitive Edition, Going Under, CastleStorm II, Port Royale 4, Tennis World Tour 2, more

The recent Mafia II remaster left a lot to be desired, adding all-new glitches to a decade-old game. Thankfully, Mafia: Definitive Edition looks a whole lot slicker – this a full-on remake, right down to completely redesigning some areas so they’re more authentic to the era. We’re curiously excited.
The rest of this week’s new release assortment is something of an odd bag. There’s Going Under, a brightly coloured and promising dungeon crawler with a twist – it has a modern setting, taking place in the basements of bankrupted tech start-up companies. Who knows what you’ll find within their basements?
That’s joined by medieval tower defence CastleStorm II, the long time coming sequel to the Zen’s sleeper hit indie. Port Royale 4 sets sail too. This isn’t a franchise new to consoles – the last Portal Royale graced PS3/Xbox 360 way back in 2012. Set in the 17th century, it entails a battle to rule over the Caribbean seas by becoming either a pirate or trader.
Cutesy factory sim Little Big Workshop on Xbox One should be worth a look too – the PC version went down rather well. Nexomon: Extinction is another belated Xbox release, offering Pokemon-style monster battling.
Retro shooter Ginga Force then heads to PS4. Those who investigated the Xbox 360 import scene may recall this one. Tennis World Tour 2 is this week’s sporting update, meanwhile.
New multiformat releases
- Port Royale 4
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia Trilogy
- Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Unrailed!
- Dungreed
- Going Under
New on PSN
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Big Bobby Car: The Big Race
- Genshin Impact
- Ginga Force
New on Xbox One Store
- Halo 3: ODST Firefight
- The Drone Racing League Simulator
- CastleStorm II
- Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure
- Jet Set Knights
- Tears of Avia
- Nexomon: Extinction
- Sentinels of Freedom
- Shotgun Farmers
- Little Big Workshop
New Switch retail releases
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Troll Hunters Defenders Of Arcadia
- Big Bobby Car: The Big Race
- Winter Sports Games
- Adam’s Venture Origin
Next week: Star Wars: Squadrons, The Walking Dead Onslaught, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Let’s Sing Queen, Bartlow’s Dread Machine, Commander ’85, Stormbreaker, Projection: First Light, Re:Turn – One Way Trip, Until You Fall, and Warsaw.