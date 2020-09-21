Super Mario takes down Marvel’s Avengers in UK chart battle

Super Mario 3D All-Stars had no trouble topping the UK chart, consequently preventing Marvel’s Avengers from claiming a third week at no.1.

The superhero-studded brawler fell to #2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons held onto #3, ushering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 to #4.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also remains at #5 for another week.

At #6 it’s a new entry for Take 2 with WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The arcade-style brawler also claimed #3 in the Xbox One chart, #4 in the PS4 chart and #9 in the Switch chart.

Mimicking Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 8, Minecraft on Switch stays put at #7. Minecraft Dungeons wasn’t as lucky, falling two places to #8

There’s another new arrival at #9 – Konami’s eFootball PES 2021 Season Update. It also took #3 in the PS4 chart and #6 in the Xbox One chart.

Then at #10 it’s good old GTA V. Is the crime caper about to begin a top 40 descent?

Elsewhere this week Borderlands 3 enjoyed a resurgence thanks to free next-gen update news – the looter shooter jumped from #40 to #16. The fact that it’s only £10 on Amazon currently likely played a part in this too.