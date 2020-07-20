Out this week: Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Carrion, Creaks, Aircraft Evolution, Tannenberg, Turok, more

Sony’s PS Blog has suspended their weekly new release round-up, meaning we’ve had to fall back on less reliable sources. As such, it as has been tricky finding out what PS4 games are out lately.

Some we know for certain, such as Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD. That’s due Saturday, for some mad reason. A belated release of the Turok remaster is imminent too – a trophy list popped up online recently. It may turn up on PSN before the week is out, but we can’t say for sure.

Funnily enough, the Xbox One gets a brand new Turok game this week. Turok: Escape from Lost Valley is a 2D isometric shooter with modern cartoon visuals. The PC version received a critical mauling late last year – including a 2/10 from The Metro – so holding off until reviews of this console release appear seems sensible.

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is a safer purchase. For the uninformed, the Rock of Ages games mix tower defence mechanics with Super Monkey Ball’s ball rolling, complete with Monty Python-style presentation and a warped sense of humour. This latest entry is heading to both the download services and retail, available on all formats.

Carrion, meanwhile, has been billed as a ‘reverse horror’ game. You play as an ominous red mass of unknown origin, stalking soldiers and other prey, growing and evolving as you escape from an alien prison. The Xbox One version launches on Game Pass this Thursday.

Reviews of the hand-painted puzzler Creaks went live over the weekend, suggesting the developer clearly had faith in their work. That faith was well placed – this puzzle adventure gained a 9/10 from Push Square and a 9.5 from PSU.

“For a game I had never heard of, it quickly has become one of my favourite experiences of the year. It’s beautiful, enjoyable and everything about it screams quality,” said PSU.

Then there’s Tannenberg, a 40-person online shooter from the creator of Verdun, set during the first World War. The PC version has amassed ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam, with the attention to detail in particular being praised.

Sometimes You are back with two titles – Aircraft Evolution on Xbox One and Switch, and Need A Packet for Switch, PS4 and PS Vita. Yes, the Vita gets a look-in this week. The former is a side-scrolling bombing run arcade game in which special bombs and repairs must be purchased before a mission starts, while the latter is a psychedelic horror involving a supermarket cashier’s descent into madness. How topical.

The Xbox One also gets Liquid Sunshine – a monochrome adventure inspired by The Lost Vikings and Limbo – and the 2D murder mystery Rainswept. They’re joined by Max and the Book of Chaos – an arcade gunner mixing Pang with Metal Slug – and Allison’s Diary: Rebirth, a first-person horror which first graced PC in 2018.

On the Switch eShop Crysis Remastered leads the way. PC gamers have guffawed at the prospect of the humble Switch being able to run a Crysis remaster. Preview footage looks impressive, however. Check back in a few days for our weekly Nintendo round-up to see how it fares.

New release showcase

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Creaks

Tannenberg

CARRION

Need A Packet?

New multiformat releases

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Tannenberg

Creaks

New on PSN

Super Toy Cars 2

Arcade Archives: Kangaroo

Sniper

Need A Packet? (PS Vita)

New on Xbox One Store

Turok: Escape from Lost Valley

Aircraft Evolution

Liquid Sunshine

Allison’s Diary: Rebirth

Max and the Book of Chaos

Carrion

New Switch retail releases

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Next week: Destroy All Humans, Maid of Sker, Fairy Tail, Skater XL, Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Xbox One), CastleStorm II, New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS4), SAMURAI SHODOWN NeoGeo Collection, Othercide, Lost Wing, Nowhere Prophet, Hellpoint, Merchant of the Skies, Swim Out, Summer Sports Games, and Headmaster Extra Time Edition.