Ghost of Tsushima tops the UK chart

Like a sympathetic talent show judge, we’re willing to say both Ghost of Tsushima and Paper Mario: The Origami King are UK chart winners this week.

Ghost of Tsushima had no trouble claiming no.1. According to GI.biz it had a better first week than Days Gone but fell well short of beating The Last of Us II’s launch week sales. Being a new IP, this was to be expected.

Paper Mario: The Origami King took #2. Why is it still a winner in our book? Simply because it’s the fastest-selling entry in the series so far. GI.biz notes that it outperformed 2016’s Paper Mario: Color Splash and 2012’s Paper Mario: Sticker Star launch week sales combined.

Despite this, it wasn’t a close call between Ghost of Tsushima and Paper Mario – Sony’s PS4 exclusive was reportedly way ahead in terms of sales.

The new arrivals nudge F1 2020 – last week’s no.1 – to #3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons consequently falls to #4, while The Last of Us II goes from #3 to #5.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also dropped two places, now at #6. GTA V is at #7. Minecraft on Switch shifts from #5 to #8, then at #9 we have the only top ten climber – Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 sees us out at #10. We can’t be the only ones surprised about the spooky spectacular’s lasting power.

Recent releases SpongeBob Squarepants Rehydrated and Marvel’s Iron Man VR battle to cling into the top 20, meanwhile, now at #18 and #19 (respectively.)