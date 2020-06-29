Out this week: Marvel’s Iron Man VR, The Otterman Empire, Clash Force, Alphadia Genesis, more

Unless you own a PSVR headset and have a passion for Marvel, the pickings are slim this week with no more than ten titles due. We’re reluctant chalk this up as a typical summer game drought though – it’s business as usual next week, with several big-name games planned.
The PS Blog took a deeper look at Marvel’s Iron Man VR. Curiously, the developers aimed for a 4-5 hour runtime but found players averaged roughly double that. The supporting cast includes Pepper Potts, Nick Fury and FRIDAY, along with secret characters. Spidey, perhaps?
The Otterman Empire – out on PC, Xbox One and Switch – is another new release of note. It’s a split-screen multiplayer arena battler featuring bipedal otters on jetpacks, spread across 8 planets. Expect plenty of otter puns.
The rest of this week’s releases are mostly belated conversions, including the pixel art run ‘n gunner Clash Force – inspired by Saturday morning cartoons – and the Xbox One RPG Alphadia Genesis, which can be traced back to 2014. There’s the self-explanatory Demolish & Build too, which likewise was first released on PC a few years ago.
A handful of Switch games also head to retailers, including The Wonderful 101 Remastered and the mini-game collection 30 In 1 Game Collection Vol 1.
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
The Otterman Empire
New multiformat releases
- Clash Force
New on PSN
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Blaster Master Zero
- Blaster Master Zero II
New on Xbox One Store
- The Otterman Empire
- Alphadia Genesis
- Demolish and Build
New Switch retail releases
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered
- 30 In 1 Game Collection Vol 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Extracurricular Edition)
- Big Pharma Special Edition
- Escape Game – Fort Boyard
Next week: F1 2020, NASCAR Heat 5 – Gold Edition, Story of Seasons – Friends Of Mineral Town, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, Kingdom Majestic, Catherine Full Body , Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire, SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris, Superliminal, and The Great Perhaps.