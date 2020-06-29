UK chart sees a double-whammy of The Last of Us while more 3DS games return

The Last of Us Part II has managed to hold onto the UK chart top spot for a second week, reports GI.biz. No surprise there. The title at #2 does come as a surprise, though.

It’s Square-Enix’s 2016 3DS RPG Bravely Second: End Layer, which is currently available for a mere £2.49 at Argos. Or rather, it was available – stock is now low.

A few other discounted 3DS titles show up towards the end of the chart including Teddy Together, LBX: Little Battlers Experience, and the excellent Metroid: Samus Returns.

As for games somewhat newer, THQ’s SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated claimed #3 while Assetto Corsa Competizione took #12.

Making way for SpongeBob, Ring Fit Adventure dropped to #4.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top ten at #5, FIFA 20 fell to #6, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe went from #4 to #7, while GTA V dropped two places to #8.

At #9 it’s a re-entry for The Last of Us: Remastered, meaning both instalments are in the top ten this week. Minecraft on Switch then sees us out at #10.