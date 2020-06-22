Out this week: Spongebob Squarepants Rehydrated, Hunting Simulator 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Ultracore, more

If you’re looking to offset The Last of Us II’s ultra-violence, look no further than THQ’s Spongebob Squarepants Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. This krusty PS2 adventure – the first 3D Spongebob game, no less – has been given a complete overhaul, re-introducing cut content and adding a four-player mode. At around £25 it isn’t bank-breaking either.

Another PS2 re-release arrives this week, amazingly. MEGA PARTY: A Tootuff Adventure on PS4 and Switch is based on the Swiss comic character Titeuf, being a mini-game collection with mild toilet humour. This too is available for around the £25 mark.

Sticking with the subject, Star Wars Episode I: Racer should finally be out on PS4 and Switch this week. Like pod racer Ben Quadinaro, it got off to a false start. The first batch of screenshots highlighted some ropey textures. Publisher Aspyr claims it features more than just a resolution bump, though, with some tinkering under the hood going on.

There’s also Ultracore – a previously lost Mega Drive/Amiga run and gunner from DICE (nee Digital Illusions), which finds its way to PS4 and Switch. It’s due on PS Vita at a later date.

Cartoon-like dungeon crawler Conan Chop Chop is another recent lost in limbo, but both Xbox Wire and the PS Blog inform it’s finally out this week. The jury is still out on this one.

The same goes for Assetto Corsa Competizione, the latest racer from 505 Games. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, it features Sprint, Endurance and Spa 24 Hours races. The PC version gained mixed reviews back in 2019.

This week also sees the arrival of Hunting Simulator 2 – which lets you hunt 33 different species across Texas, Colorado and Europe – visual novel A Summer with the Shiba Inu, and the pixel-art kingdom management RPG Yes, Your Grace.

Masterful ninja platformer The Messenger is about also to make the jump from Switch to Xbox One. Fingers crossed for a Game Pass launch…

By our estimation, nine Switch games head to retail over the course of the week. The excellent Journey To The Savage Planet – a cross between Metroid Prime and No Man’s Sky – is the highlight, conversion quality pending.

Octonaut

Tower of Time

Bounty Battle

Covert

Jump, Step, Step

Pancake House

Pawarumi

Party Pumper

Pushy and Pully in Blockland

Rugby Challenge 4

Dungeons 3: Complete Collection

Night Call

Journey To The Savage Planet

Indivisible

Truck & Logistics Simulator

Shmup Collection

Little Town Hero Big Idea Edition

Coffee Crisis: Special Edition

Escape Game – Fort Boyard

Next week: Marvel’s Iron Man VR, The Otterman Empire, NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition, Blaster Master Zero I & II, and 30 In 1 Game Collection Vol. 1 on Switch.