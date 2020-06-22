The Last of Us: Part II enjoys a record-breaking launch

GI.biz has crunched the numbers on last week’s UK physical game sales, revealing The Last of Us: Part II had a record-breaking launch.

Not only is it the fastest-selling game of 2020, beating Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it’s also the fastest-selling PS4 game this generation. This means it had a stronger first week than God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn and even Uncharted 4.

Considering the PS4 is about to enter the end of its lifecycle, it’s likely this record will remain unbroken. Next month’s Ghost of Tsushima would have to be something really special.

Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure held onto #2 while FIFA 20 remained at #3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – last week’s surprise chart-topper – fell to #4, then at #5 it’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, up one position.

GTA V does the opposite and falls to #6, Minecraft re-enters at #7, while the recent mini-game suite 51 Worldwide Games climbs to #8.

At #10 it’s a re-entry for Pokémon Sword, clearly benefiting from last week’s new DLC. Pokémon Shield sits at #22, meanwhile.

DOOM Eternal re-surfaces at #21 – now that they’ve re-opened, retailer GAME are pushing the shooter with a new promotion.

A couple of 3DS games have shown up too, including WarioWare Gold at #29 and Disney Magical World 2 at #32. Both Amazon and Argos have been clearing out their 3DS stock over the past few months, with some games available for as little as £1.99.