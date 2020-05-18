UK chart remains locked in place, with no new arrivals whatsoever

We may as well cut to the chase – not a great deal is going on in this week’s UK chart.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to keep FIFA 20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at bay, remaining top dog for a second week running. GTA V remains at #2 also, enjoying a sales boost due to being recently removed from Xbox Game Pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare moves up to #3 while FIFA 20 drops to #4. The next three positions then remain unchanged – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #5, followed by Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy re-enters the top ten at #8, while Red Dead Redemption 2 – which replaced GTA V on Xbox Game Pass – falls to #9.

Then at #10 it’s a re-entry for Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2020. Pokemon Sword and Shield also benefitted from a sales boost, up to #12 and #13 (previously #16 and #26.)

God of War, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Rocket League all entered the lower end of the top 40, meanwhile. Also of note is DOOM Eternal’s disappearance – the grisly shooter has now left the chart entirely. We may see it bounce back once high street stores reopen.

Next Monday’s chart should be a tad more exciting with Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Maneater and The Persistence due at retail this week.