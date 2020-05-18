Out this week: Saints Row: The Third Remastered, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Concept Destruction, Monstrum, GORN, Maneater, more

It’s a wonderful week for new releases, catering for all tastes. The same can be said for next week, incidentally, which sees the potentially huge Minecraft Dungeons – arguably May’s biggest release – and a triple-whammy of BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection and XCOM Collection on Switch.

Quite why 2K didn’t want to space these three out is a mystery, especially when they’re up against Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, but we aren’t complaining.

The Kickstarter funded The Wonderful 101: Remastered – out on PS4 and Switch – kicks things off this week, gaining a lofty 9.0 from IGN and an 8/10 from Destructoid.

GameSpot wasn’t impressed with the hyperactive hack ‘n slasher, however, doling out a poor 4/10. “Remastered or not, I constantly felt like there were missing steps or if I was figuring things out too slowly to keep up with the hyperactive story and its multifaceted gameplay. What’s more, the transition to the Switch, even with its touchscreen capabilities has only exacerbated the game’s core problems,” they said.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is the second remaster of the week. The recent trailer suggests it has undergone a significant overhaul, boasting vastly improved visuals – over 4,000 assets have been reworked and all weapons remodelled. It also contains over 30 pieces of DLC from the original.

Then there’s Maneater, which we’ve had our eye on for a while. It’s the spiritual successor to 2006’s Jaws Unleashed, pretty much, chowing down on silliness. This grisly open-world underwater RPG features vocal work from Chris Parnell (Archer, Rick & Morty), helping players progress swimmingly. You play as a shark, if you haven’t already guessed.

Speaking of spiritual successors, Concept Destruction appears incredibly similar to the PSone classic Destruction Derby. In terms of gameplay, at least – it features a somewhat unusual cardboard aesthetic. Let’s get ready to crumple!

Soedesco is finally ready to bring Monstrum to consoles too. This randomly generated horror romp has been a long time coming – it launched on PC in 2015. Featuring procedurally generated levels and permadeath, it involves escaping the clutches of AI driven predators onboard a cargo ship. The PC version was very well-received.

Likewise, Golf with Your Friends arrived on PC some time ago. Team17 are behind this tardy console version, out on all three formats. Up to 12 players can simultaneously partake in power-up filled tournaments. Note the use of the word ‘simultaneously’ there.

The PS4 also gets belated releases of the colourful boss rush shooter Mechstermination Force, and the former 3DS-exclusive cowboy shooter series Gunman Clive HD Collection. Trailers are below.

Others to consider include the sci-fi horror roguelike The Persistence – also due at retail – violent PSVR gladiator simulation GORN, and the long-distance love tale A Fold Apart.

New multiformat releases

Monstrum

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Maneater

Golf With Your Friends

Concept Destruction

The Persistence

A Fold Apart

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

New on PSN

Dungeon of the Endless

fault milestone one

Mechstermination Force

Ys: Memories of Celceta

Trailmakers

Rune Lord

Tower of Time

Gunman Clive HD Collection

Fluxteria

GORN

Superhero-X

Edge Of Eternity

New on Xbox One store

SokoBunny

Bullet Beat

The Taller I Grow

New Switch retail releases

The Persistence

Next week: Minecraft Dungeons, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection, Adam’s Venture Origins, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, XCOM 2 Collection, Little Misfortune, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, Those Who Remain, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, Atomicrops, and Hotel R’n’R.