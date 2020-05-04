FIFA 20 tackles Animal Crossing, reclaiming no.1

Perhaps due to the absence of football on TV, EA’s FIFA 20 had no trouble reclaiming the UK chart top spot from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo’s island getaway packaged didn’t fall too far, now resting at #2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare held onto #3, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe raced to #4 – up from #7.

There was no shaking GTA V – as per usual, the crime caper hangs around at #5. Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order also remained at #6.

At #7 it’s Luigi’s Mansion 3, up two places. Square-Enix must be on cloud nine as Final Fantasy VII Remake is in the top ten for another week, holding onto #8. Red Dead Redemption 2 took #9 while the popular Xbox One pack-in Forza Horizon 4 slides into #10.

There was a new arrival, too – Focus’ cult physics racer SnowRunner debuted at #12.

Recent releases Resident Evil 3 and DOOM Eternal both had rough weeks, meanwhile, falling to #23 and #37 respectively. DOOM Eternal may even leave the top 40 entirely next week.