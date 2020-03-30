Out this week: Resident Evil 3 and Resistance, Persona 5 Royal, The Curious Expedition, HyperParasite, The Complex, Snakeybus, more

While a virus outbreak is no fun at all in the real world, it does make a thrilling premise for a video game. This week’s new release line-up makes bold case points, including Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 and its online counterpart Resistance, along with the indie twin-stick shooter HyperParasite.

Reviews of Resident Evil 3 dropped today, and while most were full of praise, it also gained more 7/10s than Capcom probably expected. The negativity mostly comes from the short length and lack of replay value, with one critic claiming that they were glad they didn’t blow $60 out their own wallet on it. Resident Evil diehards will likely be in their element. Those expecting something on par with Resident Evil 2, however, may be left wanting.

Resident Evil: Resistance – the 1 vs. 4 asymmetric online shooter being thrown in with RE3 – is off to a bumpy start too. “The shooting and hit detection aren’t quite right, the maps are way too confined for their own good, and the balancing seems questionable at best. There’s promise, though. This sort of game could work,” said Destructoid.

The aforementioned HyperParasite, meanwhile, is an indie twin-stick shooter with a twist – you control an ominous blue blob able to hijack citizens and harness their abilities, including SWAT police, pyromaniacs, ninjas and countless more. They’re your stockpile of lives, essentially, allowing you to jump from host to host to survive. Review coming soon!

Then there’s Persona 5 Royal, another excellent game to play while in isolation. This stylish 100+ hour JRPG has received top marks from an overwhelming amount of gaming sites, resulting in a lofty 95% Metacritic.

“Persona 5 Royal is a stunning game that takes something which has already captured millions of hearts, and makes it even better. This is the quintessential Persona experience. If you’re new to the franchise, this game is for you. If you’re a seasoned veteran, there is enough new and improved content that this game is still for you,” was TSA’s verdict.

This week also sees the release of The Complex – the latest FMV adventure from Wales Interactive. That’s joined by the 19th-century roguelike expedition sim Curious Expedition, the ridiculous arcade driving game Snakeybus, and the flailing ragdoll smash ‘n crasher Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

Zombie Army Trilogy also heads to Switch, while the slow-mo shooter My Friend Pedro makes the jump to PS4. Speaking of the Switch, it looks like an unprecedented amount of retail releases are due this week thanks to Bad Land Games releasing their back catalogue physically. Amazon is your best bet for tracking these down.

The humble PS Vita gets a look in too with Wurroom, a ten-minute meditative experience with characters and backdrops formed from clay. It’s also on Switch, launching at the knockdown price of 89p. We’ll have a review live tomorrow.

Resident Evil 3

The Complex

Zombie Army Trilogy

Curious Expedition

HyperParasite

Persona 5 Royal

My Friend Pedro

Snakeybus

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil: Resistance

HyperParasite

The Complex

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Snakeybus

The Curious Expedition

Random Heroes

Persona 5 Royal

Dogurai

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher Console Edition

Infliction: Extended Cut

YOGA MASTER

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

The Casebook of Arkady Smith

My Friend Pedro

Wurroom (PS Vita)

Lost Artifacts: Golden Island

HORROR OF THE DEEP

Shaolin vs Wutang

Zombie Army Trilogy

SuperEpic: The Entertainment War

Bayala – The Game

Zenith: Collector’s Edition

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: Collector’s Edition

Vostoc Inc Limited Edition

Distrust

Beholder: Complete Edition

Hard West: Collector’s Edition

Do Not Feed The Monkeys: Collector’s Edition

Next week: Final Fantasy VII Remake, RPG Maker MV, Disaster Report 4 – Summer Memories, Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition, Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike, Beholder 2, BQM – BlockQuest Maker, Retro Tanks, Braveland Trilogy, Obduction, and Space Engineers.