Resident Evil 3 review round-up

Even though it launched in January, Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake still went on to become one of 2019’s best games. We may not see Resident Evil 3 appear on quite as many ‘GOTY’ lists when 2020 draws to a close – word has it Capcom hasn’t been able to capture lightning in a bottle a second time.

Reviews have been far from damning – several outlets have deemed it worthy of a 9/10, in fact – but it has received far harsher reviews in general, resulting in a handful of 7s and 6s. The word ‘disappointing’ has been bandied about a fair bit, especially when it comes to the game’s length and amount of content.

Resident Evil 2 set the bar high, so perhaps the not-quite-glowing reviews were inevitable. It has always been said that RE3 was one of the weaker entries in the series, which may have worked against it too.

Here’s what the critics had to say:

9/10 – TSA: Capcom have done a marvellous job with Resident Evil 3, reviving another of their beloved survival horror classics and making it feel completely fresh once again. Nemesis is back and he’s here to smash your face in.

9.0 – God is a Geek: Resident Evil 3 is a superb remake of the original, with Nemesis being the clear highlight. Although inventory management and aiming can be a problem, it’s still a fantastic game.

9.0 – GameInformer: With this remake, Capcom has greatly improved one of my least-loved entries in the series. Resident Evil 3’s greater focus on action affords you fewer opportunities to stop and think, but Jill’s adventure is an incredible thrill ride. From the first moment that Nemesis burst through the wall and reached out with one of his tendrils, I felt my heart begin to race. I don’t think it slowed down again until the credits rolled.

8.5 – PlayStation Lifestyle: All said, Resident Evil 3 is a brilliant reimagining of the horror classic, with plenty of surprises in store even for the longtime fans. It’s a great partner piece to last year’s Resident Evil 2, helping to reclaim the origins of the series that were once trapped in static environments and blocky characters, lost to consoles past.

8/10 – VideoGamer: Resident Evil 3 isn’t about humans, it’s about heroes. If I could pair it with another game, for a draining double-feature, it would be The Last of Us. Think of the atmosphere in Naughty Dog’s game: guilt-stained and sombre, its characters bent under unbearable weight. To which Capcom provides the perfect ironic tonic: when the world will end in flames, we need a supercop.

4/5 – GamesRadar: Another enjoyable reimagining for the Resident Evil series that nails the action but lacks depth.

3.5/5 – US Gamer: Resident Evil 3 finally repositions its place as not just a true sequel to Resident Evil 2, but as a bridge to Resident Evil 4, both in action and plot. While it streamlines the formula of Resident Evil 2 into something more linear, it’s still the best way to dodge through Raccoon City with Jill and Carlos, even with Nemesis always on your tail and the occasional clunkiness here and there. With a breezy runtime, Resident Evil 3 is well worth revisiting. Just maybe not Resident Evil Resistance.

7/10 – Push Square: Resident Evil 3 had the potential to better its classic predecessor, but a disappointing amount of cut content and the let down that is Nemesis hold it back from greatness. It’s still an experience very much worth revisiting, with Raccoon City and the hospital receiving a lot of love and attention, however, it only makes us question what could have been that little bit more.

7/10 – The Metro: The source material already had its problems, but this disappointing remake manages to make Resident Evil 3 seem even less inspired than it did originally.

3.5/5 – Twinfinite: It’s so damn good, but it’s disappointingly brief. The game looks stunning and it plays fantastically well, but I’ve beaten it twice and I don’t feel as though my hunger for Resident Evil has been satiated.

3/5 – VG/247: It’s still worth playing, but Resident Evil 3 Remake is a step backwards for Capcom, coming off the back of one of the best games of last year. It’s gorgeous to look at, the jump scares will get you, and it’s like stepping into a comfy pair of slippers. But even though your feet are cosy, it never feels like home.

Resident Evil 3 is out Friday on PS4, Xbox One and PC.