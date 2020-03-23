Animal magic! Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops UK chart, achieving great things

Even though supermarkets were limiting purchases of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to three per customer (hoo hoo!), the island getaway package has achieved great things.

Not only is it the UK’s new no.1, tearing ahead of DOOM Eternal, but according to GI.biz it’s also the fastest-selling Switch game so far. Well, the best singular game – it couldn’t beat the combined launch week sales of Pokémon Sword and Shield, GI.biz notes.

It’s still a mighty impressive feat, putting it ahead of Link’s Awakening, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyssey.

New Horizons’ physical sales were also 3.5 times higher over New Leaf on 3DS. Considering the Government recommends staying indoors, digital sales were likely record-breaking too.

DOOM Eternal debuts at #2. Physical sales were down over its predecessor, which is understandable in these digital times, but it’s likely it still had a successful launch – GI.biz claims 475,000 physical games were sold in the UK over the last seven days. We sincerely hope the majority were purchased online. GAME’s staff don’t deserve your germs.

Indeed, bored gamers seemingly snapped up a tonne of titles while waiting for the pandemic to pass. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (at #3), FIFA 20 (#4), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (#5) all saw substantial sales boosts.

GTA V remained at #6. The rest of the top ten then sees a rejig, featuring Crash N. Sane Trilogy (up five places), Forza Horizon 4 (up four), Crash Team Racing (up fifteen places), and finally Red Dead Redemption 2 at #10, up from #14.

But it wasn’t all good news. Nioh 2 has plummeted from the top spot to #25 during its second week on sale. Despite an increase in Switch sales, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon also had a rough week falling from #3 to #14.

Minecraft on Switch is another notable casualty, taking a tumble from #9 to #26. This could be down to stock issues, however, as it suffered a similar drop earlier this year.