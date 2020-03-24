Out this week: Bleeding Edge, Half-Life: Alyx, ONE PIECE: Pirate Warriors 4, Moons of Madness, Wartile, more

There was a time when strategy games were seldom seen on consoles, shunned by publishers who favoured more action-oriented affairs. This week is proof anything goes nowadays. Between the PS4 and Xbox One, no less than four tactical turn-based games are due out.

While this may sound like overkill, they’re all quite different from one another. Wartile entails tackling a plague in a medieval world, Element Space goes big on sci-fi, Children of Zodiarcs is colourful and story-driven, while Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition has contemporary comic book-style presentation. No doubt each is as slow-burning and as the last.

Bleeding Edge on Xbox One is arguably the biggest release of the week, at least on consoles. This is the first title from Ninja Theory since being snapped up by Microsoft, being a character shooter with mechanically enhanced fighters. In a crowded genre, hopefully it does enough differently to stand out.

It’s a slightly different story on PC where Half-Life: Alyx is making waves. Set between the first two Half-Life games, it’s one of the most anticipated PC games of recent times – the reveal trailer amassed over 10 million views. It’s pleasing to see that Valve hasn’t lost their touch over the years as are mostly clocking in at 9/10. Critics claim it’s the best VR game yet, and an excellent showcase of what VR gaming is capable of.

We’re glad we’ve survived long enough to see another Half-Life.

Two games we’ve reviewed ourselves are Freedom Finger – which makes the jump from Switch to PS4 and Xbox One – and Creature in the Well, a dungeon crawler with pinball mechanics about to bounce onto PS4.

Elsewhere there’s the anime adventure ONE PIECE: Pirate Warriors 4, Disney tie-in Gigantosaurus: The Game, and a couple of belated conversions for Switch in the form of Railway Empire and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus, meanwhile, mixes role-playing with one-on-one fighting. It launched on PS4 and PC earlier this month to mostly positive reviews. Then there’s Paper Beast, an intriguing PSVR adventure with sandbox gameplay. After a false start, the Mars-based horror Moons of Madness should finally be with us too.

Next week: Resident Evil 3, HyperParasite, Resident Evil: Resistance, Zombie Army Trilogy, Wurroom, The Curious Expedition, Persona 5 Royal, The Complex, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.